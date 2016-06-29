Trending

CyberPowerPC Puts AMD's RX 480 And Nvidia's GTX 1080 In An AIO

CyberPowerPC unveiled its new Arcus AIO gaming PC line, which features high-end GPUs such as AMD’s Radeon RX 480 and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080.

The Arcus AIO PCs use a 34-inch curved display with a native resolution of 3440x1440 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. In order to drive games with high settings at this 3K resolution, CyberPowerPC offers the Arcus AIO with a variety of GPUs.

The least expensive system configuration is called the Arcus 34 Core, and it consists of an Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i5-6500 paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 2 GB graphics card. This configuration will struggle to run games smoothly with high settings at 3440x1440, but it should be suitable for 1080p gaming.

The second configuration option, called the Arcus 34 Elite, is considerably more powerful, with an Intel i5-6600K and an AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB GPU. According to our tests of the AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB, it trades blows with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 970 and should be perfectly suitable for gaming at 3K resolutions. As this configuration also has a faster CPU, and it comes with twice as much storage space, this seems to be a far superior option than the Arcus 34 Core.

CyberPowerPC’s third configuration option is the Arcus 34 Pro, which steps up to an Intel Core i7-6700K CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB. This system has the same amount of storage space as the Elite system, but it doubles the RAM capacity to 16 GB. As both the GPU and CPU are faster than the Elite system, the $185 increase in price should be well worth the upgrade.

The final configuration is the Arcus 34 Xtreme, which is far more expensive owing to its use of an Intel i7-6800K and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8 GB. Given the amount of heat generated by the Arcus 34 Xtreme, CyberPowerPC opted to make this model water cooled.

Although these are the primary configuration options available for the Arcus AIO gaming PC, it's also available in custom configurations if you prefer a system that falls somewhere between these pre-configured options. These systems are now available at the prices listed below.

Arcus 34 AIO Gaming PC Configurations
ConfigurationArcus 34 CoreArcus 34 EliteArcus 34 ProArcus 34 Xtreme
CPUIntel Core i5-6500Intel Core i5-6600KIntel Core i7-6700KIntel Core i7-6800K
Core Count (Threads)4 (4)4 (4)4 (8)6 (12)
Clock Speed3.2 GHz3.5 GHz4.0 GHz3.4 GHz
Turbo Frequency3.6 GHz3.9 GHz4.2 GHz3.8 GHz
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 950 2 GBAMD Radeon RX 480 8 GBNvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GBNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8 GB
MotherboardAsrock H110M-ITX/AC Wi-FiMSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC Mini-ITXMSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC Mini-ITXAsrock X99E-ITX/AC
RAM8 GB DDR48 GB DDR416 GB DDR416 GB DDR4
Storage240 GB SSD480 GB SSD480 GB SSD1 TB SSD
Display34-inch Curved 3440x1440 60 Hz34-inch Curved 3440x1440 60 Hz34-inch Curved 3440x1440 60 Hz34-inch Curved 3440x1440 60 Hz
MSRP$1695$1950$2135$2940

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JamesSneed 29 June 2016 21:20
    I'm sure that is pretty loud having all those fans by your head so wont be my cup of tea. However this is pretty nifty they can fit all that in such a cramped space. Here I was thinking a mini-itx build was cramped....
  • turkey3_scratch 29 June 2016 21:20
    I would imagine the 1080 would get far too hot in there; same with the RX 480.
  • 3ogdy 29 June 2016 22:24
    Yeah, the whole system is too cramped and it's not configured properly. I would've used an FX-9590 plus an R9 290X with the stock blower (in case of emergency), a VelociRaptor or two and all of them overclocked and passively cooled with some high-quality plastic heatsinks to keep things quiet and cooking.


    HEY! At least it doesn't look like a Dog gamn trash can!
    - marketing line
  • iamacow 30 June 2016 03:03
    You would put in 2 chips that are known to run at 90c and overheat 30GDY? Good thing you aren't a designer lol
  • 3ogdy 30 June 2016 09:48
    18200917 said:
    You would put in 2 chips that are known to run at 90c and overheat 30GDY? Good thing you aren't a designer lol

    :) :) It's a matter of perspective.
  • ubercake 30 June 2016 11:41
    This is pretty cool. It's definitely a real step in the right direction for an AIO, although g-sync would be a must for me.

    Managing thermals in something like this is everything. Will you be able to swap out the graphics card, I wonder???
  • dark_lord69 30 June 2016 12:24
    "....although g-sync would be a must for me."
    Right!?
    I wouldn't design a system like this without it. (That or the AMD equivalent, what is it.. FreeSync)
  • eklipz330 30 June 2016 13:34
    i always thought that the low refresh rate was limit caused by the bandwidth capabilites of the hdmi/dp cables... if the gpu is IN the monitor, couldn't they include an interface capable of the necessary bandwidth? I feel like it would add a ton of value to the AIO and make it far more appealing to actual gamers...
  • cfortney 30 June 2016 18:28
    Damn, these are awesome, and actually a really good price for what you get on that Pro model. Factoring in the cost of a curved 34" 1440p monitor, you're only really getting charged a few hundred dollars above the the retail for those parts.
  • bananaforscale 30 June 2016 19:14
    RX 480 is *maybe* mid-end, definitely not high end. The review solidified my decision to go 1070, RX 480 simply isn't fast enough to compete without Crossfire and that requires more wide PCIe slots and a beefier PSU. :P
