CyberPowerPC Puts AMD's RX 480 And Nvidia's GTX 1080 In An AIO

CyberPowerPC unveiled its new Arcus AIO gaming PC line, which features high-end GPUs such as AMD’s Radeon RX 480 and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080.

The Arcus AIO PCs use a 34-inch curved display with a native resolution of 3440x1440 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. In order to drive games with high settings at this 3K resolution, CyberPowerPC offers the Arcus AIO with a variety of GPUs.

The least expensive system configuration is called the Arcus 34 Core, and it consists of an Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i5-6500 paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 2 GB graphics card. This configuration will struggle to run games smoothly with high settings at 3440x1440, but it should be suitable for 1080p gaming.

The second configuration option, called the Arcus 34 Elite, is considerably more powerful, with an Intel i5-6600K and an AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB GPU. According to our tests of the AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB, it trades blows with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 970 and should be perfectly suitable for gaming at 3K resolutions. As this configuration also has a faster CPU, and it comes with twice as much storage space, this seems to be a far superior option than the Arcus 34 Core.

CyberPowerPC’s third configuration option is the Arcus 34 Pro, which steps up to an Intel Core i7-6700K CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB. This system has the same amount of storage space as the Elite system, but it doubles the RAM capacity to 16 GB. As both the GPU and CPU are faster than the Elite system, the $185 increase in price should be well worth the upgrade.

The final configuration is the Arcus 34 Xtreme, which is far more expensive owing to its use of an Intel i7-6800K and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8 GB. Given the amount of heat generated by the Arcus 34 Xtreme, CyberPowerPC opted to make this model water cooled.

Although these are the primary configuration options available for the Arcus AIO gaming PC, it's also available in custom configurations if you prefer a system that falls somewhere between these pre-configured options. These systems are now available at the prices listed below.

Arcus 34 AIO Gaming PC Configurations Configuration Arcus 34 Core Arcus 34 Elite Arcus 34 Pro Arcus 34 Xtreme CPU Intel Core i5-6500 Intel Core i5-6600K Intel Core i7-6700K Intel Core i7-6800K Core Count (Threads) 4 (4) 4 (4) 4 (8) 6 (12) Clock Speed 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz 4.0 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 2 GB AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8 GB Motherboard Asrock H110M-ITX/AC Wi-Fi MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC Mini-ITX MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC Mini-ITX Asrock X99E-ITX/AC RAM 8 GB DDR4 8 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 16 GB DDR4 Storage 240 GB SSD 480 GB SSD 480 GB SSD 1 TB SSD Display 34-inch Curved 3440x1440 60 Hz 34-inch Curved 3440x1440 60 Hz 34-inch Curved 3440x1440 60 Hz 34-inch Curved 3440x1440 60 Hz MSRP $1695 $1950 $2135 $2940

