CyberpowerPC’s Prostreamer II: Bigger, Better, Still Two PCs In One

CyberpowerPC revealed an updated version of its Prostreamer dual-system gaming and streaming PC. The Prostreamer II isn’t just a Kaby Lake refresh version of its predecessor; it’s been completely redesigned with a new chassis that accommodates larger primary motherboards and more storage devices, in addition to improving thermals and the overall aesthetic over the first iteration.

Although the concept of two PCs under one roof (er, case) may be outlandish to some, CyberpowerPC saw a significant response to the original product, enough to create the Prostreamer II. The new version can be equipped with the latest 7th generation (Kaby Lake) Intel processors and Z270 motherboards (our first reviews here and here), in addition to a plethora of powerful graphics, storage, and memory configurations and customization options including open-loop liquid cooling and other aesthetic extras (RGB lighting, of course).

However, the new Prostreamer II is more than just a CPU update. It improves upon the first version with increased airflow and accessibility, with a repositioned mini-ITX motherboard (which now resides at the bottom of the case, similar to GPU in a riser card), room for a second PSU (one for each system), and space for an ATX motherboard for the main system. (The former edition could support only up to micro-ATX). The new chassis, which is still produced by Phanteks, features a hinged tempered-glass side panel. The front panel I/O for both systems are now in the same place and clearly labeled, as opposed to the previous model, which had the I/O for each system in a different part of the case.

The Prostreamer II we saw here at CES is configured with an Asus ROG Rampage V Edition RGB X99 chipset motherboard for the primary gaming system, with an Intel Core i7 6950X, two MSI Geforce GTX 1080 Gaming X 8GB graphics cards in SLI, 64GB of DDR4-3200, a 512GB Samsung 960 Pro NVMe SSD, and a Corsair AX1500i power supply. The streaming (mini-ITX) system featured an unlocked Core i3-7350K processor, 16GB of DDR4-3200, and an Avermedia Live Gamer HD 1080p capture card mounted on an MSI Z270i Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard. The smaller system's PSU is a Coolermaster G650M, which is plenty of juice to feed the streaming PC's components.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

As configured, this Prostreamer II is priced at $6,000, but CyberpowerPC offers configurations starting at $2,999. This is higher than the original version’s MSRP, but that’s to be expected when the new case nets $800 at retail with its tempered glass panels and significantly increased real estate. The Prostreamer II ships with a heavy-duty flight case, and it arrives later this month, so gamers won’t have to wait long to start streaming in style.