Cyberpunk 2077 Runs At Playable FPS On Ryzen 5 4500U APU

Cyberpunk 2077 is launching soon, but that hasn't stopped one person from already messing with the game on an Aya Neo gaming tablet equipped with a Ryzen 5 4500U with Vega integrated graphics. Shockingly the gamer is able to play Cyberpunk at an 800P resolution at 30 FPS at the lowest settings. Sure it's not the prettiest experience and its way below the minimum Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements, but the fact that it runs is amazing in and of itself.

The Aya Neo is a gaming tablet made in China that is very similar in form factor to a Nintendo Switch -- but unlike a Switch, it runs on Windows 10 with a Ryzen 5 4500U APU, 16GB of LPDDR4X running at 4266Mhz, a 512GB NVMe SSD, a 1280x800 IPS screen and a 47W hr battery. For more details check out our full overview of the device here.

While the spec sheet isn't great for playing PC games, the fact that this tablet has enough horsepower to run the latest PC titles shows how good it is. Tablets have almost always been limited to mobile games due to their small sizes, so this is a huge win for the Aya Neo and the gaming-tablet market overall.

This is also good news for people on very old machines or on systems without discrete graphics, if you want to play Cyberpunk 2077 you most likely can. Although you might want to consider running the game via GeForce Now instead if you have the internet bandwidth to do so.

Unfortunately, if you want to buy this tablet in the States, you cannot at this time. The device is only being sold to Chinese markets, but the creator is tempted to start an Indiegogo campaign to see if the device will be worth selling overseas. So there is hope for international buyers.