Cybertron PC Updates Tesseract 15 SK Gaming Laptops With Skylake CPUs

CybertronPC announced that it updated its Tesseract 15 SK series of laptops with Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) processors.

The entire Tesseract 15 SK series of gaming laptops will now contain the Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7-6700HQ, a quad-core mobile processor with hyperthreading clocked at 2.6 GHz and with a turbo boost clock speed of 3.5 GHz. The laptops in this series will also all be 15.6" with 1920x1080 displays.

Other shared features include a white-LED keyboard, Sound Blaster Cinema 2 Audio, 3D sound technology on headphone output, M.2 LTE or UMTS/HSPA+ card support, Biometric Fingerprint Reader, Webcam, and a 6-cell Smart Lithium-Ion Battery.

There are two models being announced today in this product series: the Tesseract 15 SK-X1 and the Tesseract 15 SK-X2. Both systems can be customized to your liking before ordering.

The Tesseract 15 SK-X1 is the less expensive of the two starting out, with a price of $1,099.99. In addition to the Core i7-6700HQ, it includes an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB of vRAM, a single 8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3L stick of RAM from Corsair. It also contains a 1 TB SATA-II 5400 RPM HDD.

The Tesseract 15 SK-X2 pushes the price up to $1,299.99, but it brings the RAM up to a 2x8 GB DDR3L dual-channel configuration, and replaces the antiquated SATA-II HDD with a Crucial 500 GB SSD. It features the same Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB of vRAM as the SK-X1.

Cybertron Tesseract 15 SK Gaming Laptops
ModelTesseract 15 SX-X1Tesseract 15 SK-X2
CPUIntel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHzIntel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB vRAMNvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB vRAM
RAMSingle-Channel 1x8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3LDual-Channel 2x8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3L
Storage1 TB SATA-II 5400 RPM 8 MB CacheCrucial 500 GB SATA-III MLC SSD
Display15.6" (1920x1080)15.6" (1920x1080)
Starting Price$1,099.99$1,299.99

These systems are now available online.

Michael Justin Allen Sexton (or MJ) is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware. As a tech enthusiast, MJ enjoys studying and writing about all areas of tech, but specializes in the study of chipsets and microprocessors. In his personal life, MJ spends most of his time gaming, practicing martial arts, studying history, and tinkering with electronics.

  • Nuckles_56 26 November 2015 00:36
    That $200 increase is totally worth it for a change
  • RazberyBandit 26 November 2015 04:30
    Looks like another Clevo to me.

    Still pushing out old stock SATA-II 5400rpm 1TB HDDs? It's quite possibly a Toshiba PH-2100U-1|54 / MQ01ABD100.

    If laptop makers are going to continue to offer mechanical storage, I wish they would drop these old SATA-II drives in favor of HGST's 7K1000 7200rpm 1TB SATA-III (6Gb/s) HDD. I've compared these two specific drives and found the HGST to be nearly twice as fast as the Toshiba, overall.
  • IInuyasha74 26 November 2015 04:43
    Honestly I don't like these drives either. Less because of the RPM or SATA-II standard, and more because it only has 8 MB of cache. I've had several modern HDDs that run at 5400 RPM SATA-II or SATA-III and they work fast enough for most tasks, but I've only had one modern HDD with 8 MB of cache and it often lagged while browsing folders. SATA-II is kind of silly today, with how long SATA-III has been out, but I'd put that off as a lesser issue compared to the cache.
  • hitman400 26 November 2015 20:48
    Sure does. I have one. I sold it because even though it had the power, the material quality was crap. That trackpad will wear out in 6 months of using it and you'll end up with a giant blotch in the center. This usually happens with Matte coated material like the logitech G7. That plastic casing will will also develop weird stains that won't come up.
  • FireBean 30 November 2015 09:12
    I live in Wichita where this company is located. Had quite a few friends work there over the years since the IT community is quite small here. This is an absolutely awful company. All the gear is extremely over-priced. They are also pretty brutal on their employees since they mainly hire entry level ($9.50-11.00/h) people.

    1 friend was let go for asking for a raise (worked there for 2 years)
    Another was let go for asking for some time off for his wife's baby was born (1099 worker, contract canceled)

    For what it is worth and the last I have heard, they are still assembling their "Servers" with Jetway components....
