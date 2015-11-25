Cybertron PC Updates Tesseract 15 SK Gaming Laptops With Skylake CPUs

CybertronPC announced that it updated its Tesseract 15 SK series of laptops with Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) processors.

The entire Tesseract 15 SK series of gaming laptops will now contain the Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7-6700HQ, a quad-core mobile processor with hyperthreading clocked at 2.6 GHz and with a turbo boost clock speed of 3.5 GHz. The laptops in this series will also all be 15.6" with 1920x1080 displays.

Other shared features include a white-LED keyboard, Sound Blaster Cinema 2 Audio, 3D sound technology on headphone output, M.2 LTE or UMTS/HSPA+ card support, Biometric Fingerprint Reader, Webcam, and a 6-cell Smart Lithium-Ion Battery.

There are two models being announced today in this product series: the Tesseract 15 SK-X1 and the Tesseract 15 SK-X2. Both systems can be customized to your liking before ordering.

The Tesseract 15 SK-X1 is the less expensive of the two starting out, with a price of $1,099.99. In addition to the Core i7-6700HQ, it includes an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB of vRAM, a single 8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3L stick of RAM from Corsair. It also contains a 1 TB SATA-II 5400 RPM HDD.

The Tesseract 15 SK-X2 pushes the price up to $1,299.99, but it brings the RAM up to a 2x8 GB DDR3L dual-channel configuration, and replaces the antiquated SATA-II HDD with a Crucial 500 GB SSD. It features the same Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB of vRAM as the SK-X1.

Cybertron Tesseract 15 SK Gaming Laptops Model Tesseract 15 SX-X1 Tesseract 15 SK-X2 CPU Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB vRAM Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M with 2 GB vRAM RAM Single-Channel 1x8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3L Dual-Channel 2x8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3L Storage 1 TB SATA-II 5400 RPM 8 MB Cache Crucial 500 GB SATA-III MLC SSD Display 15.6" (1920x1080) 15.6" (1920x1080) Starting Price $1,099.99 $1,299.99

These systems are now available online.

______________________________________________________________________



Michael Justin Allen Sexton (or MJ) is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware. As a tech enthusiast, MJ enjoys studying and writing about all areas of tech, but specializes in the study of chipsets and microprocessors. In his personal life, MJ spends most of his time gaming, practicing martial arts, studying history, and tinkering with electronics.

Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @EmperorSunLao. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.