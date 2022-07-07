DDR5 Hits New World Record Speed With Help from Asus' Z690 Apex Motherboard

Asus ROG has announced that one of its motherboards has been used to achieve the DDR5 memory frequency world record. Overclocker Lupin No Musume achieved DDR5-10552 memory speeds using a system based around an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard.

(Image credit: Lupin No Musume)

In the video below you can see Lupin No Musume verify the world record memory clocks in CPU-Z. To the left of the monitor display, you'll see the overclocker artfully kept the liquid nitrogen topped up to keep the system from overheating. To the right, an oscilloscope adds a further layer of verification to the memory clock achieved. We have seen overclockers add this kind of video evidence recently, to prove there is no frequency over-reporting software bug being exploited.

With Lupin No Musume's DDR5-10552 achievement firmly at the top of the table on HWBot, the top three positions with DDR5-10K+ scores, come from Asus, MSI and Gigabyte, respectively. Check the table below to see the respective system configurations used for the top three records.

Lupin No Musume Kovan Yang Hicookie Position 1 2 3 DDR5 OC achieved 10552 10508 10223 RAM brand Asus ROG Intel Intel Motherboard Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex MSI MEG Z690 Unify-X (MS-7D28) Gigabyte Aorus Z690 Tachyon Processor config i9-12900K @ 3.7 GHz, 4x P-cores i9-12900KS @ 429 MHz, 2x E-cores i9-12900K @ 2.1 GHz, 2x P-cores

It's cool to see that three major motherboard brands can all achieve record-breaking performance, and no particular brand is dominant here. We just need to see DDR5-10K+ from an ASRock motherboard based system for a full-house. (Though ASRock has an entry at position 8.)

Another interesting point to see in the tabulated results, is that each overclocking expert took a slightly different tack with their processor configuration. You can see that sometimes performance cores were used, while others used efficiency cores, and at a range of clock speeds.

(Image credit: Future)

The newest and highest scoring DDR5-10552 world record score saw Lupin No Musume use four active Alder Lake processor P-cores, running at 3692.25 MHz. The single Asus ROG 16GB memory stick had a JEDEC rating of DDR5-4800, a lot slower than the record achieved.

We previously reported on DDR5 world records by both Hicookie, and Koven Yang, both from April this year. Both have improved on those scores in the meantime, but Lupin No Musume enjoys quite a clear lead as of this writing.

If you're motivated to get some higher-performing RAM now, check out our list of the best RAM for gaming.