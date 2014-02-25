Trending

DeepCool's New PSUs Deliver Up to 700 W

By Components 

DeepCool has announced two new PSUs.

DeepCool has announced two new power supplies: the DA500-M and the DA700. Respectively, they will deliver 500 W and 700 W.

The units both carry 80 Plus Bronze certification, and feature a hybrid-modular cable design. The most commonly used cables are attached as default kit, while extra PCIe, SATA, or Molex power connectors are modular and only need to be installed when required. All the cables are also flat, allowing for better, more compact cable management.

The units both carry double-layer EMI filters, and like most modern-day power supplies, come with all the safety features we've come to expect. They also pack active PFC as well as a blue LED-lit 140 mm fan for cooling.

There was no word on pricing or availability.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • doomtomb 25 February 2014 19:08
    Pardon me, but I don't see the "news" in this. This is an unknown brand, not really cutting-edge wattage rating or form factor or efficiency, so what really matters? Yay another two power supplies to choose from the hundreds already out. Sorry to nitpick but it's called SEMI MODULAR. What exactly is "hybrid" about this? That would suggest it is better than the sum of its parts which it is not.
  • Morbus 25 February 2014 19:33
    They send Tom's Hardware a free sample, they publish some news. Simple.
  • jnkweaver 25 February 2014 20:48
    Looking forward to the review as this is a semi-unknown brand.
  • N.Broekhuijsen 25 February 2014 21:26
    No, that's not how it works.
  • RazberyBandit 26 February 2014 02:49
    DeepCool isn't unknown -- its been in the heatsink/fan business for many years. The fact that DeepCool has expanded into a new product market is news. As such, so are the specs of these new products. I don't understand the negativity... DeepCool has done exactly what many other well-known and established niche-market companies (Corsair, OCZ, NZXT, Fractal Design, XION, Lepa, In Win, etc.) have done previously -- partnered with a PSU OEM and had that partner company manufacture some PSUs under said company's brand. Now THAT'S simple!
  • jnkweaver 26 February 2014 03:10
    I agree and would really like to know which OEMs they are using.
