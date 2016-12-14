DeepCool Introduces Three New DA PSUs

DeepCool is a Chinese company offering cooling solutions, cases, and power supplies (PSUs), along with a rich variety of PC accessories. The company revealed three new additions to its mainstream DA PSU line--the DA500, DA600, and DA700 models. All three feature 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency and promise a quiet operation, thanks to their silent 120mm fans. In addition, they feature a non-modular cable design, in order to restrict the production cost and have a lower MSRP, and they are most likely based on a CWT (Channel Well Technology) platform. The same OEM also provides the platforms for all the other DA models.

DeepCool DA500/600/700 Features & Specs P/N DP-BZ-DA500, DP-BZ-DA600, DP-BZ-DA700N Capacities 500W, 600W, 700W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 PLUS Bronze Modular No Intel C6/C7 Power State Support Yes Operating temperature 0°C - 40°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection MTBF DA700: 120,000hDA500, DA600: 100,000h Hold-up Time > 16msec Cooling 120mm Fan Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.31, EPS 2.92 EPS Connectors DA500, DA600, DA700: 1 PCIe Connectors DA600, DA700: 4 DA500: 2 +12V Max Power DA700: 650W DA600: 552W DA500: 456W Dimensions (W x L x H) DA500, DA600, DA700: 150x140x86mm Warranty 3 years MSRP No Info

The DA700 and DA600 units are equipped with four PCIe connectors, so they will easily support a solid gaming system with two graphics cards installed. In addition, the dimensions of all new DA models are quite compact, at only 140mm in length. According to DeepCool, all protection features are present, including OTP, which usually isn't offered in mainstream PSUs. We will have to verify the available protections to be sure they exist, though, because many PSU manufacturers list protections without actually implementing them. Lastly, the warranty is set at three years. DeepCool unfortunately hasn't provided price information.