Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Featuring AMD Ryzen Processor now $850

Credit:Dell

If you are looking for a gaming desktop featuring AMD internals that won’t break the budget, then Dell has a deal for you. If you apply the code 50OFF699 at checkout, you'll get the desktop for $850 off of an MSRP of $1,379.



Dell is offering the Inspiron Gaming Desktop with the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor, AMD Radeon RX 580 video card with 4GB GDDR5 of graphic memory, 16 GB of RAM at 2400MHz and a 256GB SSD in addition to a 1TB hard drive for $850 when

If you're interested in learning more about the parts, we reviewed both the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and the AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU (which we found to be a worthy rival to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060).

Check out our Best Gaming Desktop 2019 page for shopping tips and some of our favorite pre-built rigs.