Watch Us Play 'Destiny 2'

For this week’s livestream, we take our talents beyond Earth’s orbit to fight vicious aliens and gain valuable weapons and gear. That’s right, we’re playing Destiny 2.

The game signals the first time that the franchise has entered the PC gaming space. Console players were able to play it since early September, and PC players followed suit on October 24. For the initial launch week, you and your friends can work together to complete the campaign, run through intense Strikes and Nightfall missions, and fight other players in the Crucible. In the coming weeks, you can test your team’s skills even further with the six-player Leviathan raid and the competitive Trials of the Nine.

For some players, however, playing Destiny 2 on PC was a difficult task at launch. Several players were apparently banned for using third-party software such as overlays and streaming platforms while playing. However, Bungie said the use of these programs wasn’t just cause for a ban, and that it would only hand out restrictions to those “using tools that pose a threat to the shared ecosystem of the game.” Bungie has listed a few bans in the days following the incident, but some fear that they might not have access to the game due to their innocent use of other apps.

Like every other PC game, Destiny 2 is always a constant work in progress. Bungie will continue to monitor and fix not just this issue, but other factors as well. This includes gameplay exploits (an emote was recently removed because it allowed players to walk through walls) and the never-ending feedback from players about their general experience with the game.

The first major piece of post-launch content will come sometime this winter with a downloadable content bundle called “Curse of Osiris.” The second planned expansion is due to arrive in spring 2018. However, Bungie has yet to release details on it.