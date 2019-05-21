DIYPC Announces Rainbow Flash-V2 Case: $99, ARGB, Tempered Glass

The Rainbow Flash-V2 case will support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX form factor motherboards and has seven expansion slots. For drive bay storage, there is space for two 3.5-inch drives and two 2.5-inch bays (for SSDs) which should be enough for most users. The PSU location on the bottom is hidden completely under a shroud which runs the length of the case. The PSU intake area uses a magnetic dust filter to keep the internals clean.

Credit: DIYPC

For a $99 case, there is a lot to like here with its modern styling and frosted addressable RGB LEDs on the front (if that is your thing) as well as the tempered glass panel. Availability wasn’t mentioned but we expect to see these in the market soon.

Included with the case is a 120mm RGB addressable fan mounted in the rear location. Other fan locations include 3x120/2x140mm up front and 2x120/2x140mm up top which includes a magnetic dust filter. If water cooling is in the plans, there is room in the front and top for up to 280mm radiators.