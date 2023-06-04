eBlaztr Showcases Upgradable All-in-One PC Case and Systems for Gamers

Danish PC maker eBlaztr showcased the latest version of its “portable gaming desktop” at Computex. PC enthusiasts, gamers and DIYers have traditionally steered away from all-in-one PC designs. However, eBlaztr’s product with its excellent configurability, upgradability, portability, and capable cooling could help it shift some units.

Akihabara PC noticed the eBlaztr on display in a corner of the Seasonic Booth - which must be a low-budget route to “try and disrupt the gaming hardware industry.” The Japanese tech journal got some of the latest info on configurations, which we will summarize below. Before we go further, please note that all the configurations, even the chassis on its own, are only available for pre-order right now, as the first batch has already sold out.

For true PC DIY builders, the barebone chassis looks quite decent, with a not-exorbitant price of $349. This offers the essence of the eBlaztr, as in the bullet points below:

Chassis: 626 wide, 402mm high, 80mm deep, weight 6.8kg. Retractable legs extend by pressing a button on the side grips.

Monitors: screens attach to the case using a 100 x 100mm VESA mount. Monitors up to 24.5-inches are supported.

Max compatibility: GPUs up to 3-slots thick and 325mm in length. Also, you will need to choose a mini ITX motherboard and SFX power supply.

eBlaztr mentions the 6.8kg unpopulated weight in its specs, but estimates that a typical working system with attached monitor and other essential components will weigh about 11.6kg.

Also sold-out at the eBlaztr store are pre-built versions called the eBlaztr Office PC ($1,299), eBlaztr LAN Edition ($2,345), and the eBlaztr Beast ($7,200). The office machine wields an Intel Core i5-11400 and relies on integrated graphics. Moving up to the LAN Edition, you have the same processor (F version) plus a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU. Meanwhile, the Beast mixes a Core i9-12900KS with a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio. Check the product pages for finer details, like the cooling solutions used, RAM and storage devices.

The eBlaztr product pages tout the systems’ luggability (about 11.6kg, remember), highlight the speedy desktop components that can be used, and provide more information about the build.

Compared with traditional AiOs, we think it is important to mention the cooling options here. Full-size and full-power desktop parts are used, so cooling is extremely important. For the GPU, if you pick a model with a good cooler it should be fine, as the back of the eBlaztr is highly perforated. Connected via a PCIe Gen4 riser cable, your GPU fans will exhaust all heat straight out of the back, without much obstruction. As for your CPU, various solutions are viable, with the eBlaztr Beast, for example, employing the Noctua NH-L9i Chromax LP cooler.