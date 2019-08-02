EK Releases Leak Tester: A Quicker Way To Test For Leaks In Your Loop

Today, EK has released a device designed to help leak test you custom liquid cooling loop in the EK-Leak Tester. The company says this is a fast and safe way to test for possible leaks in your liquid cooling loops. We are all aware that traditional methods do work (letting the loop run but without power to the system, just loop) it can take several hours for leaks to show up. The EK-Leak tester adds pressure to the system and will expose any possible leaks nearly instantly.

Credit: EK Credit: EK

The device itself is constructed of a solid piece of CNC machined aluminum. One end screws directly into a standard port in the loop with a removable male G1/4" connection port. This is connected to a gauge the company says is custom made for liquid cooling loop testing purposes. The analog gauge lists from Zero to 1 bar of pressure with green markings from 0.5 to 0.75 bar as the optimal range for testing. The other side of the tester is connected to a valve which ensures no air escapes through the unit itself. At the very end of the unit is a pump for pressurizing the loop.

Credit: EK



EK states in order to prevent damage to the loop, be sure to keep the pressure only in the predefined green zone on the gauge. The maximum pressure value defined on the gauge is for EK products only and will not guarantee for non-EK products failing under the same pre-defined safe zone on the gauge. In other words, for a non-EK loop, use at your own risk.



I have to admit, while it may not be the first of its kind, this is a really cool tool to quickly test your loop by adding pressure to it instead of sitting around and waiting for a leak to happen. The EK-Leak Tester is available now through the EK Webshop and is priced at $39.99.