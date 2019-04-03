EK-Velocity sTR4 CPU Water Blocks Offer 3rd Gen Cooling for AMD Threadripper

EK Water Blocks has released its latest version of the EK-Velocity block. It comes from the Quantum line, which is designed to cool the large and high-powered Threadripper CPUs. The EK-Velocity sTR4 water blocks use a third generation design with an enlarged cold plate to cover the IHS of the processor. Inside the micro-fin structure covers the entire multi-die configuration in the CPU. EK said these updates improve heat transfer and performance compared to previous generations.

Credit: EK

The EK-Velocity sTR4 water block uses a machined copper base plated in nickel and polished to a mirror finish. The top of the blocks are made from CNC machined POM acetal, nickel-plated brass, or acrylic glass, depending on the version you pick. The block is said to have low hydraulic restriction to keep the water flowing through the block. The cold plate consists of 91 micro-fins, which cover a large portion of the base for good heat transfer of all dies within a Threadripper CPU.

Credit: EK

The sTR4 block comes with a pre-assembled mounting mechanism. The block is installed directly on the Socket TR4 mounting locations. According to EK, this setup results in a perfect installation and optimal performance “every time.” The mounting is also compatible with AMD’s server Socket SP3 motherboards.

The EK-Velocity sTR4 comes in five flavors, three with RGB leds and two without. The RGB blocks are available in full nickel, nickel and plexi, or nickel and acetal. The blocks without the RGB bling are made from nickel and plexi or nickel and acetal. The D-RGB versions of the blocks use an LED strip and 3-pin connector, while the RGB full nickel version uses standard 12V RGB LEDs and a 4-pin connector. Both blocks are compatible with popular RGB sync technologies.

EK-Velocity sTR4 Water Block Prices

All versions of the EK-Velocity sTR4 are available now through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network.