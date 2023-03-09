EKWB Announces New $630 Distribution Block With 7-inch IPS Screen

For fans of the popular O11 Dynamic XL, EKWB has a treat for you. The company has announced a new distro plate bundle that includes a 7' inch IPS screen designed to operate inside the case. The combo is currently available for pre-order for a hefty price of $629.99.

EKWB uses a 7-inch 1024 x 600 resolution IPS display that mounts directly to the bottom of the Quantum Reflection distro block. Once installed, the display sits at the bottom front of the O11 Dynamic XL's case, sandwiched between the front tempered glass side panel and the Quantum Reflection distro plate.



The monitor will act as a secondary monitor with an HDMI 2.0 cable that needs to be routed to the display connections of your integrated GPU or discrete graphics card. EKWB says the monitor also comes with a USB Type-A connection that we suspect is for power.

(Image credit: EKWB)

The display gives users an extra level of customization to their custom loop O11 Dynamic build. The display can be used to display anything you want, including displaying component temperatures, fluid temperatures, or GIFs and photos. Since the display already acts as a secondary monitor, you could also use the monitor in that role.

Besides the display - and its installation hardware, the pump and distro plate itself are identical to the standard Quantum Reflection version. The distro plate features a reservoir volume of 787ml and features six push-in ports with female G1/4" thread adapters. Moving the coolant inside the distro block is a D5 PWM pump, featuring a maximum flow rate of 1500 liters per hour and a max rated power consumption of 23W. With this combination, EKWB says Quantum Reflection can cool up to three 360mm radiators in total.

For aesthetics, EKWB uses see-through acrylic material on the top portion of the distro plate, along with 27 addressable RGBs installed down the entire length of the unit. When in use, the RGB lights have a completely diffused effect as light bounces off the fluid inside the reservoir.

Again, EKWB's Quantum Reflection bundle with the screen is now available for pre-order for $629.99. Estimated arrival date is April 7th, if you order one today (March 9th).