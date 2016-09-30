EKWB Predator 140, 280 Liquid Loops Available Wordwide; Preorders Shipped

The Slovenian water cooling manufacturer EKWB has been working hard on pumping out different shapes and sizes of its Predator series all-in-one water cooling units, and today the company announced that three new units are available worldwide. These include a 280mm variant with quick disconnects, and two 140mm flavors: one with, and one without the quick-disconnect system.

The idea behind the EK-XLC Predator series is that although they come pre-filled from the factory, ready for easy installation, they’re actually made entirely from high-end liquid cooling components, unlike almost all other all-in-one water cooling solutions. Such a solution has a handful of benefits, including superior performance, better reliability, and expandability.

The EK-XLC Predators with the Quick Disconnect (QDC) system are the easiest to expand thanks to the medical-grade CPC quick disconnect couplings. These couplings have a zero-drop design, so they enable you to open up the loop and add a graphics card block without needing to drain and refill the fluid in the process.

EKWB built its Predator units with its CoolStream radiator design, Supremacy MX water block, a 6W EK-SPC pump, and EK-Vardar fans. The fittings also come straight from its custom liquid cooling line and screw into the industry-standard G1/4” threads.

All these factors combined make the EK-XLC Predator system an ideal starting point for users who want to get into custom water cooling, but for whom designing and building their own custom loop is still a tad too intimidating. With the QDC system, expanding the loop is extremely easy, and when you reach the point when you’re ready to expand the loop beyond the quick-disconnect offerings, you’re still able to disassemble the entire system and use the parts in your own custom loop.

Prices for the units start at $151.95 and end at $209.95, and all three are available immediately directly from EKWB's webshop. If you’ve already pre-ordered one of these units, EKWB will have put it in the mail today.