EKWB Predator 140, 280 Liquid Loops Available Wordwide; Preorders Shipped

The Slovenian water cooling manufacturer EKWB has been working hard on pumping out different shapes and sizes of its Predator series all-in-one water cooling units, and today the company announced that three new units are available worldwide. These include a 280mm variant with quick disconnects, and two 140mm flavors: one with, and one without the quick-disconnect system.
The idea behind the EK-XLC Predator series is that although they come pre-filled from the factory, ready for easy installation, they’re actually made entirely from high-end liquid cooling components, unlike almost all other all-in-one water cooling solutions. Such a solution has a handful of benefits, including superior performance, better reliability, and expandability.
The EK-XLC Predators with the Quick Disconnect (QDC) system are the easiest to expand thanks to the medical-grade CPC quick disconnect couplings. These couplings have a zero-drop design, so they enable you to open up the loop and add a graphics card block without needing to drain and refill the fluid in the process.
EKWB built its Predator units with its CoolStream radiator design, Supremacy MX water block, a 6W EK-SPC pump, and EK-Vardar fans. The fittings also come straight from its custom liquid cooling line and screw into the industry-standard G1/4” threads.
All these factors combined make the EK-XLC Predator system an ideal starting point for users who want to get into custom water cooling, but for whom designing and building their own custom loop is still a tad too intimidating. With the QDC system, expanding the loop is extremely easy, and when you reach the point when you’re ready to expand the loop beyond the quick-disconnect offerings, you’re still able to disassemble the entire system and use the parts in your own custom loop.
Prices for the units start at $151.95 and end at $209.95, and all three are available immediately directly from EKWB's webshop. If you’ve already pre-ordered one of these units, EKWB will have put it in the mail today.
|Fan Size
|Radiator Size
|Number of Fans
|CPC Quick-Disconnect
|Price
|EK-XLC Predator 140
|140mm
|140mm
|1
|No
|$151.95
|EK-XLC Predator 140 (incl QDC)
|140mm
|140mm
|1
|Yes
|$175.00
|EK-XLC Predator 280 (incl QDC)
|140mm
|280mm
|2
|Yes
|$209.95
If you add a GPU to the loop using the disconnects, aren't you either (a) pushing coolant heated by the GPU to the CPU, or (b) pushing coolant heated by the CPU to the GPU depending on how the coolant flows? Doesn't that seem counterproductive?
1 AIO in top of case that leads to CPU block, then leads from CPU Block to GPU Block, then from GPU block into another AIO radiator in the front of the case and then loops back to the top radiator?