EKWB Now Selling Individual Fluid Gaming Parts

EK Water Blocks expanded the Fluid Gaming Series with a lineup of accessories and stand-alone parts. In fact, now you don't have to purchase a Fluid Gaming kit to get started. Now you can piece together a custom build with individual Fluid Gaming parts to match your rig's theme.

EK Water Blocks launched a line of affordable water cooling components at the end of May called the Fluid Gaming series, which featured complete kits that included everything you needed to build a custom water cooling loop in your system. The packages included 120mm and 240mm radiator options, and you could get a kit with a Nvidia GeForce 10-series full cover water block. Unfortunately, that’s where your options ended as the aluminum parts of the Fluid Gaming series aren’t compatible with the rest of EKWB’s products, which are milled from copper.

In early July, EKWB announced that it would release several Fluid Gaming series accessories, such as standalone GPU blocks and radiators to expand your loop, including a 360mm radiator option. EKWB also revealed that it would release a series of colored soft tubing compression fittings so that you could customize your loop to match the theme of your build.

EKWB said the Fluid Gaming accessories would be available by the end of July, but the company pushed the launch back a month. EK didn’t explain why it delayed the Fluid Gaming accessories, but you can order the parts now. We suspect the delay had something to do with the Vega full-cover GPU block and X299 monoblocks the company released this summer.

The new EK Fluid Gaming series accessories include 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm EK-FG Expansion Packs, which include a radiator, fans, and compression fittings. You can also purchase individual EK-ACF ALU compression fittings in seven different colors, including Black, Red, Gold, Nickel, Green, Blue, and Purple. EKWB even offers 45-degree and 90-degree angled fittings, but they are available only in natural gray and black.

The radiator expansion packs and the new fittings aren’t the only accessories that you can purchase. EKWB will now sell you the EK-AC GeForce GTX full-cover aluminum graphics card block as a solo part, and the company launched a new aluminum multi-GPU connector kit so you can install two GPUs in SLI.

EKWB had previously announced that it would release fittings, radiators, and GPU blocks as solo parts, but we thought the company would always enforce the bundle packages as entry points into the Fluid Gaming Series. As of today, that is no longer the case. You can now purchase the EK-Supremacy AX aluminum CPU block as a standalone part, and the company introduced two Fluid Gaming compatible pump and reservoir assemblies.

With EKWB’s new lineup of components, you can piece together the Fluid Gaming kit of your dreams. You can also buy colored fluid and fluid dyes to give you the same level of customization as you would get with a set of copper water cooling components.

For more information about the Fluid Gaming stand-alone parts and accessories, or to order some for yourself, visit the EK Water Blocks Fluid Gaming website.