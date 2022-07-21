EKWB Launches EK-Quantum Convection M.2 NVMe SSD Heatsinks

EK Water Blocks has launched a new passive heatsink design for M.2 SSDs. Its latest aluminum-clad heatsinks are designed to fit in with the EK Quantum series aesthetic, and are available in several colors. They fit both single and double-sided M.2 2280 SSDs, and are available now for between 32 and 36 Euros, depending on the color and finish you choose.

(Image credit: EKWB)

You might think EK Water Blocks announcing a passively cooled heatsink for SSDs is a company straying out of its lane. Yes, the Slovenian firm specializes in liquid cooling, but it points out it was one of the first movers in passive M.2 heatsinks, launching its first solution for SSD thermal throttling back in 2017. That was a rather plain and obvious design using a heatsink with fins. The new EK-Quantum Convection M.2 NVMe SSD heatsinks are clearly adopting firm’s EK Quantum design language, as used in a popular family of liquid cooling accessories.

The new passive heatsinks are pleasantly eye-catching and exude EKWB character. However, one must question whether the ‘fluid flow channel’ inspired extrusion passive design is as efficient at heat dissipation as a multi-finned alternative of the same mass.

EKWB addresses cooling performance concerns in its press release. It suggests that water cooling SSDs isn’t necessary at this time. This is because the EK-Quantum Convection M.2 NVMe “will completely prevent thermal throttling in cases with sufficient airflow or otherwise significantly prolong the time before thermal throttling of the SSD occurs.” PCIe 5.0 SSDs could start to make active air or liquid cooling more appropriate, if not a standard requirement, but perhaps EK has another product in the pipeline for such an eventuality.

The company claims that the new heatsink design is adept at cooling M.2 2280 drives with both single sided and dual-sided NAND chips. There is one more specification you need to keep an eye on if you are thinking of purchasing these heatsinks; Due to the bottom plate on the EK-Quantum Convection M.2 NVMe SSD heatsink, your M.2 module holder must be of the type which is 4.2mm in height. Check that before ordering: you will be looking for part number 2199230-X. These details sometimes aren’t listed in motherboard specs so you might have to get out a ruler and measure.

(Image credit: EKWB)

EKWB is selling the new EK-Quantum Convection M.2 NVMe SSD heatsinks with immediate availability via its online store, and they will be available at partners too. EK webshop prices are €31.90 for the black, silver and nickel finishes, and €35.90 for the gold version. Those prices include EU standard VAT which is 20%, so prices for all versions should be under $30 in the US. (At the time of writing 1€ is extremely close to $1.)