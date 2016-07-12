EKWB’s Latest Water Block Turns Your RX 480 Into A Single Slot Card

EK Water Blocks recently teased that it would be launching a water block for AMD’s RX 480 GPU. Now we know the details about the EK-FC RX-480 water block, and now that AMD has addressed the voltage issues with a new driver you might actually be able to make use of it.

EK Water Blocks launched the EK-FC RX-480 water block in four different variants. You can get the block in EKWB’s typical nickel-plated electrolytic copper with a clear acrylic top, or with a black Acetal top. Unlike many of EKWB’s recent releases, the RX 480 water block will also be available in bare electrolytic copper with both the clear and Acetal top options.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

As with all of EKWB’s GPU blocks of late, the EK-FC RX-480 makes direct contact with the GPU, VRMS and memory modules, and passes fluid directly over those contact points. EKWB also designed the blocks with its split-flow cooling engine, which offers low restriction water flow that is suitable for low powered pumps.

AMD's card only has one row of I/O ports, so when you install a water block the graphics card effectively becomes a single slot solution. In the past, EK offered single slot bracket replacements for the R9 Fury series, but the brackets aren't listed on the EK Webshop anymore. EKWB is advertising the single slot capability, so we expect to see the brackets return to the webshop in the future.

The EK-FC RX-480 blocks are available to purchase now through the EK Webshop and EKWB’s partner reseller network. The nickel plated blocks will set you back $117.99. You can save a few bucks with the bare copper blocks, which sell for $109.99. EKWB said that backplates would be available in both black and nickel in the coming weeks.

Update, 6/12/16, 12:50pm PT: It turns out, the single slot bracket is included with the water block at no extra charge.