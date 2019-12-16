EKWB Updates Pump/Reservoir Combo Units To EK-Quantum Kinetic with RGB

After a long reign of the EK-XRES Revo pumps, EKWB is updating them with the new Quantum Kinetic line of reservoir and pump combo units. These EK-Quantum tube reservoirs are fitted with D5 pumps, which is one of the most popular and reliable pumps used in high-end custom liquid cooling. The new Quantum series update the line with some of the features expected nowadays from new components.

One of the most notable changes is D-RGB support, which means that you’ll be able to individually address the RGB LEDs in the EK-Quantum units, either through your motherboard or another external lighting controller. EKWB mentions one such example: the EK-Connect controller, which isn’t out yet but will be soon.

The second largest change is the addition of more inlet and outlet ports. The top of the unit now has three G1/4” threads, where one of them even has a pre-installed brass internal tube with a nickel plating. The purpose of this tube is that if you decide to use the top of the res/pump combo unit as fluid intake, the tube leads into the reservoir’s supply, preventing the fluid from splashing from above. The bottom of the unit now also has three G1/4” threads, one of which is a new port that can be used either as an inlet or a drain port.

(Image credit: EKWB)

Beyond that, the pump/res combo units remain largely unchanged. Compatibility is retained with existing acrylic tubes for the reservoirs, and they can still be used with existing D5 holders and brackets.

EKWB is outing the units in four variants: two heights: 300 mm and 200 mm, each of which will be available either with plexiglass accenting or with Acetal parts. These two different versions offer their own lighting looks. The 200 mm variants will cost $231.79, whereas the 300 mm units are priced at $256.19.