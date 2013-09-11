HP Launches the EliteDisplay E221c IPS Monitor

The HP EliteDisplay E221c features a 21.5-inch IPS anti-glare display that offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080, a brightness of 250 cd/m2, viewing angles of 178° / 178° and a 7 ms GTG response time.

The monitor also includes an integrated 720p webcam with dual microphones, rear-firing speakers, three USB 2.0 ports (one upstream, two downstream), and DisplayPort, DVI-D and VGA inputs.

While the EliteDisplay E221c's technical specifications aren't particularly exciting, it's worth noting that the monitor features an attractive retail price of just $219 with a standard 3 year warranty.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.