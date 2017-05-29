Trending

Enermax Heads To Computex With New MaxTytan, Platimax D.F., RevoBron PSU Lines

By Computex 

Enermax made a bunch of new PSU announcements at Computex ranging from a high-end lineup to budget offerings.

The high-end line is called MaxTytan, and it features 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency and Dust Free Rotation (DFR) technology that allows the PSU’s fan to clean itself by rotating in the opposite direction for a brief period. The line is fully modular, and its members feature a semi-passive mode, which means their fans won’t operate until a specific load or ambient temperature is reached.

There are four MaxTytan members with 750W, 800W, 1050W, and 1250W capacities. Besides the high-end features, those units also come with Enermax’s SLEEMAX modular cables, which are of good quality, and, in the cooling section, a top-notch twister-bearing 139mm fan. The two strongest members of the family include a digital circuit that enables real-time power consumption monitoring (wattage meter) through a digital panel. The same MaxTytan units (1050W and 1250W) will be also shipped along with a fan controller called COOLERGENIE. This is a 2-in-1 fan controller, able to control up to four case or system fans, with two modes of operation. One is a semi-passive mode. and the other is a fan-delay mode where the fan is kept in operation. Finally, the 800W and 750W MaxTytan units have a D.F. switch through which you can activate the self-cleaning function anytime during the PSU’s operation. We don’t know how useful this feature actually is, but you might need it if your PSU is constantly operating.

The mass production for this line will start around mid-June and the MSRPs of all models are provided in the table below.  

ModelMSRP
EMT1200EWT (200mm depth)$360
EMT1050EWT (200mm depth)$300
EMT800EWT (180mm depth)$220
EMT750EWT (180mm depth)$210

We see no point in the small Wattage difference between the two lower-capacity models of this line, especially since both units have exactly the same cable/connector configuration. Enermax should provide an 850W model instead of the 800W one or, even better, a 900W unit that could close the gap between the 750W and 1050W models. We should point out, however, that both EMT800EWT and EMT750EWT PSUs come with six PCIe connectors and two EPS ones, along with twelve SATA and four 4-pin Molex connectors, so having the same cable configuration clearly isn’t a downside. Still, the tiny 50W difference seems weird.

The second line in Enermax’s PSU portfolio is the Platimax D.F. which consists of four models with 750W, 850W, 1050W, and 1200W capacities. All are 80 PLUS Platinum certified, fully modular, and utilize the same  DFR self-cleaning technology. There is a D.F. switch you can use to manually activate the self-cleaning function, and the fully modular design uses SLEEMAX cables. The impressive thing with this line is the 16cm depth, which is nothing less than amazing for a 1.2 kW PSU. These units are also expected to hit the market in mid-June.  

LinePlatimax D.F.
ModelsEPF1200EWT, EPF1050EWT, EPF850EWT, EPF750EWT
ManufacturerCWT (most likely)
Max. DC Output1200W, 1050W, 850W, 750W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Platinum
Modular (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating temperatureup to 50C
ProtectionsOver Voltage ProtectionUnder Voltage ProtectionShort Circuit ProtectionOver Power ProtectionOver Current ProtectionOver Temperature Protection
Cooling139 mm Twister-Bearing Fan (160,000 MTBF)
Semi-passive operation
Number of EPS ConnectorsAll Platimax D.F. models: 2x
Number of PCIe ConnectorsEPF1200EWT, EPF1050EWT, EPF850EWT: 6xEPF750EWT: 4x
Number of SATA ConnectorsAll Platimax D.F. models: 12x
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 160 mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
MSRPEPF1200EWT: $250EPF1050EWT: $230EPF850EWT: $200EPF750EWT: $185
Warranty5 years

All Platimax D.F. models have four +12V rails and can deliver up to 15W on the 5VSB rail. In addition, Enermax said the fan starts to spin around 30% load (of the max-rated-capacity) in the two lower members of the line, while in the other two it begins with 40% load. We do of course expect the ambient temperature to play a role in the fan’s activation, given that under some extreme conditions the load might be low even if the PSU’s internal temperature is high.

Enermax’s budget PSU line is called RevoBron, and it includes three Bronze certified units with capacities ranging from 500W to 700W. All include the DFR technology and are equipped with the COOLERGENIE fan controller. They also utilize a semi-modular cable design and DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails. According to Enermax, only Japanese electrolytic caps are used for increased reliability, and there are two +12V rails. The quality twister-bearing fan is also an asset because its expected lifetime is pretty high.

LineRevoBron
ModelsERB700, ERB600, ERB500
Manufacturerno info
Max. DC Output700W, 600W, 500W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Bronze
Modular (semi)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating temperatureno info
ProtectionsOver Voltage ProtectionUnder Voltage ProtectionOver Current ProtectionShort Circuit ProtectionOver Power Protection
Cooling120 mm Twister-Bearing Fan (160,000 MTBF)
Semi-passive operation
Number of EPS ConnectorsAll RevoBron models: 1x
Number of PCIe ConnectorsERB700, ERB600: 4xERB500: 2x
Number of SATA ConnectorsERB700, ERB600: 8xERB500: 6x
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
MSRPERB700: $90ERB600: $80ERB500: $70
Warranty3 years

Update, 6/6/17, 9:50am PT: Reworded to be more clear about the Coolergenie fan.