'Everest VR' Experience Available Now On HTC Vive, Minimum/Recommended Specs Outed

Last week, our own Kevin Carbotte traveled to the Himalayas via the HTC Vive in Solfar Studios’ Everest VR. Now, you can try the experience for yourself with the launch of the VR title today on Steam.

Sólfar Studios, in conjunction with RVX, crafted a photorealistic version of the trek that was put together by 300,000 high-resolution images. In your journey, you won’t make the full climb. Instead, you’ll take the scenic route and explore major landmarks such as the Everest Basecamp, the Lhotse Face and of course, the actual summit.

During the development phase, the developers utilized Unreal Engine 4 in conjunction with a few modification from Nvidia’s VRWorks program. As such, our previous experience showed that the “experience was unplayable” on the two AMD GPUs we tested (an XFX R9 Fury and a Sapphire R9 390 Nitro). The studio mentioned that it was working on stabilizing Everest VR for those who own AMD-based hardware for their VR system, and based on its minimum requirements, the issue was resolved.

Everest VR RequirementsMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel i5-4590 (3.3 GHz, Haswell)Intel i7-4790 (3.6 GHz, Haswell)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or greater
RAM8 GB8 GB
Storage11 GB11 GB
OSWindows 7 SP1Windows 10
DirectX VersionVersion 11Version 11

At launch, it will cost you $22.49 due to the 10 percent discount, which will last for a week. After that, Everest VR will return to its original price of $24.99.

NameEverest VR
TypeVirtual reality experience
DeveloperSólfar Studios, RVX
PublisherSólfar Studios
PlatformsHTC Vive
Where To BuySteam
Release DateAugust 2
