EVGA Officially Announces RTX 30 Series Restock For Most High-End Models

EVGA appears to have received a boatload of GPU shipments, with enough volume for the company to announce full availability for a number of its RTX 30 series products. Pricing is also decent, with most cards being available at close to MSRP levels.

EVGA's availability list at the time of this writing consists of RTX 3090 Tis, a single RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Tis, a single RTX 3080, a single RTX 3070 Ti, and a single RTX 3050 model. Most SKUs are also available with a $50-$270 rebate depending on the model.

EVGA is only selling three of its air-cooled RTX 3090 Tis at the moment, including the $1,999 RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black, $2,149 RTX 3090 Ti FTW3, and $2,199 RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra. No liquid cooled models were mentioned.

Only a single RTX 3090 SKU is available, that being the RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming for $1699.

For RTX 3080 Tis, EVGA is selling five total SKUs, including air-cooled, hydro copper, and AIO versions. The 3080 Ti XC3 is the cheapest at $1279, and $1299 for the FTW3 Ultra variant. The 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Hybrid with AIO cooling is going for $1379, the Hydro Copper XC3 for $1429, and the FTW3 Hydro Copper for $1529.

The most amount of SKUs available from the EVGA store is its RTX 3080 lineup with six different models to choose from including five 12GB models and a single 10GB model.

But unfortunately, most of these models are liquid-cooled variants. The only air-cooled model in stock is the RTX 3080 12GB XC3 Ultra for $979.99. AIO variants include the RTX 3080 12GB XC3 Ultra Hybrid for $1299.99 and the FTW3 Ultra Hybrid for $1199. Hydro Copper versions include the RTX 3080 12GB XC3 Ultra Hydro Copper for $1199, and the FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper for $1249.

The only vanilla RTX 3080 10GB model in stock is the FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper variant for a respectable $919. Among mid-range and budget-friendly products, it only has the RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra for $759 and the RTX 3050 XC Gaming for $299 in stock right now.

It's a real shame EVGA doesn't have more mid-range cards, which arguably is what most gamers are shopping for. However, this has been a common issue not only with EVGA's store but with other retailers.

The most elusive cards by far seem to be Nvidia's RTX 3070 8GB models, which we presume have been put on the back burner by Nvidia in favor of building RTX 3070 Tis, since both GPUs are made from the same GA104 die.