$69 Mechanical EVGA Keyboard Has Swappable Switches

The best mechanical keyboards are usually a pricey investment over their membrane counterparts. But a new deal from EVGA is offering the Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard with hot swappable switches for just $69.

That's almost half off this keyboard's MSRP, which is also fairly close to its typical selling price according to CamelCamelCamel. You'll have to go for Kalih instead of Cherry here, but what's great about this keyboard is that it doesn't lock you into clicky or linear switches.

EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard: was $129 now $69 @ Newegg The EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard has swappable Kalih Switches with a 3.5mm total travel distance and 1.1mm actuation distance. This deal comes with Kalih Bronze clicky switches, but you can change them out for Kalih Speed Silver switches down the line.

View Deal

Today's deal is only on the Z15 model with clicky switches, Kalih Bronze to be specific. But if you find that you prefer linear, you can change them out to Kalih Speed Silver switches down the line. Kalih Speed Silver switches are currently going for about $26 on Amazon for a pack of 68, which still leaves you with a total price that's cheaper than a lot of the competition.

Aside from the swappable switches, this keyboard also has per-key RGB lighting, a dedicated volume scroll wheel, and a light selection of media keys for functions like play and pause. Travel distance is 3.5mm and actuation distance is 1.1mm. There's also an included magnetic palm rest, plus a 32-bit ARM processor onboard that supports a 4,000 HZ polling rate.