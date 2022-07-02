EVGA's $2,500 RTX 3090 Ti Comes With Free 1600W Power Supply

After months of rumors, EVGA has finally released its top-tier overclocking-focused variant of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti under the Kingpin Hybrid Gaming branding. This card caters to extreme GPU overclockers but competes with the best graphics cards on the market. The Kingpin GeForce RTX 3090 Ti sells for an eye-watering $2,499.99 (opens in new tab), but to sweeten the deal EVGA has bundled a free 1,600W SuperNova P2 power supply to the 3090 Ti, which is an exceptional deal considering it costs $399.99 all by itself. (opens in new tab)

Coincidentally, EVGA is also advertising the same deal with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming for a limited time with even more stuff to celebrate EVGA's 23rd anniversary. (opens in new tab) With the FTW3 deal, you get a free EVGA SuperNova 1600 P+ PSU, a 23rd-anniversary shirt, and three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. It is even better, considering this deal with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is on an attractive discount of $1,899.

The RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin is the most advanced model from EVGA's lineup. The card features a 360mm AIO liquid cooler for the GPU and a secondary heatsink and fan for cooling PCB components on the card, such as the power delivery system. Aesthetically the card is decked out in a matte black finish with a large silver accent, with all three fans on the AIO featuring RGB lighting. For the select few customers who won't be putting an LN2 pot or custom water block on this card, you will be greeted by EVGA's K|NGP|N logos everywhere to make it stand out from the rest of EVGA's hybrids. An OLED display is also mounted on the side of the card to show off unique animations or pictures.

The most significant selling point of the Kingpin is its incredibly overbuilt power delivery system and very high-quality componentry. In addition, the Kingpin is one of the only GeForce RTX 3090 Ti models to feature dual 16-pin power connectors, giving the card a whopping 1,200W power for overclocking.

It is highly doubtful that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti core will ever take advantage of 1,200W of power or anything close to that. However, the twin 16-pin connectors ensure the card will never be power throttled under any scenarios, including liquid nitrogen overclocking.

To nobody's surprise, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin also comes with the highest factory overclock of any EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, with a 1,950 MHz boost clock by default. However, with its monstrous cooling solution, you should be able to overclock the card well past that limit for regular gaming use.