Far Cry 6's PC System Requirements Are Brutal for Ultra Quality Gaming

Ubisoft has officially released the Far Cry 6 system requirements for its upcoming action-adventure FPS game. The requirements for a high-quality gaming experience are quite demanding, and you'll want one of the best graphics cards and best CPUs for gaming if you want to play the game in all its gory, er... glory. The game has all the latest technology, including DirectX 12 Ultimate, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and DirectX Raytracing. Not that you need to have all of those for the baseline experience. Here's what Ubi says you'll need.

Minimum Requirements for 1080p 30 fps Low Preset

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-4460

AMD Radeon RX 460 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

4GB of VRAM

8GB of RAM (Ubisoft recommends a dual-channel setup)

60GB of Storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Recommended Requirements for 1440p 60 fps Ultra Preset

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i7-9700

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

8GB of VRAM

16GB of RAM (Ubisoft recommends a dual-channel setup)

60GB of Storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Ultra Requirements for 4K 30 fps Ultra (Presumably With Ray Tracing)

AMD Ryzen 7 3700 / Intel Core i7-9700

AMD Radeon RX 6800 / Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

10GB of VRAM

16GB of RAM (Ubisoft recommends a dual-channel setup)

60GB of Storage

Windows 10 64-bit

The minimum requirements for Far Cry 6 are easily attainable. All you need is the equivalent of a first-generation Ryzen 3 and or 4th Gen Haswell Core i5. There's no mention of whether the game uses AVX instructions, which has been a bit of a problem with older CPUs, but then everything made in the past decade should suffice. For the GPU, Ubi lists a Maxwell GTX 960 or AMD RX 460 graphics card, with 4GB of RAM. Whether the game will run at all on GPUs with 2GB isn't clear, but many GTX 960 cards came that way so it's something we plan on testing next month.



Most people will want something better than the bare minimum settings, of course. We wouldn't expect to have a good experience playing Far Cry 6 on hardware this old, though the next step up is a doozy.



The recommended PC is for 1440p and 60 fps at ultra quality, which is a big jump in quality as well. Here Ubi recommends a Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i7-9700, 16GB of system memory, and an 8GB graphics card with at least an RX 5700 XT or RTX 2070 Super. We suspect you can get 1080p medium to high quality running at 60 fps on far less potent hardware, but we'll have to wait to test and find out.



The final 'ultra' requirements don't explicitly state that ray tracing is enabled, but given the 4K 30 fps target and even higher hardware recommendations, that seems likely. Normally, 4K runs about half as fast as 1440p, so the recommended PC above should be fine for 4K ultra at 30 fps. Turning on ray traced shadows — still arguably one of the least important and impressive uses of ray tracing hardware in our view — tends to drop framerates by 20-30%, and would justify the move to RX 6000 and RTX 30-series hardware.



Far Cry 6 is another AMD promotional title, which explains the use of FSR and RT shadows. In other games that support more advanced ray tracing effects, Nvidia's RTX 3080 tends to be a lot faster than AMD's Radeon RX 6800. Actually, it's almost universally faster unless a game (like Assassin's Creed Odyssey) gets heavily tuned for AMD's GPU hardware. Either way, finding a fast GPU remains a difficult and expensive proposition, so hopefully your PC is already up to snuff.