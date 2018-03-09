Trending

Heads Up! Our Next Folding@Home Competition Starts Next Week

By PC Builds 


We're kicking off the second annual Folding@Home Competition between AnandTech and Tom's Hardware on Monday, March 12.

Fold for charity. Fold for pride. Fold at home in our second annual Folding@Home competition between AnandTech Forums and the Tom's Hardware Community. This isn't the official announcement; that will come Monday. In the meantime, we wanted all of our Tom's Hardware members to know we're ready to go. Here are some links to get you started:

The Official Competition Thread

The Tom's Hardware Folding@Home Team Thread 

The Tom's Hardware Folding@Home Team 40051 Guide

If you want to participate in this year's competition, be sure to head to those threads first. If you still need help one of our resident experts will be happy to assist!

The competition starts this Monday, March 12 at 10am PT and will run until Friday, March 16 at 10am PT.

Good luck!

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechyInAZ 09 March 2018 16:48
    Man idk if I can make it, i'm so addicted to mining -$15 a day in bitcoin. :P
    Reply
  • Aspiring techie 09 March 2018 23:08
    It's a pity none of us have a supercomputer at our disposal. We would make short work of them :lol:
    Reply
  • chronium 10 March 2018 20:58
    I wonder how long it's going to be before someone makes a cyptocurrency using folding, seti, or any other research processing as the algorithm basis.
    Reply
  • COLGeek 11 March 2018 16:36
    20780640 said:
    I wonder how long it's going to be before someone makes a cyptocurrency using folding, seti, or any other research processing as the algorithm basis.
    You mean Gridcoin? Uses BOINC.

    https://www.gridcoin.us/
    Reply
  • grimfox 12 March 2018 14:14
    Wish I'd known about this sooner. I'm losing a whole day on my second system.
    Reply