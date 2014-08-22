G.Skill's Ripjaws 4 DDR4 Memory Hits 3200 MHz, 64 GB

We already sawG.Skills Ripjaws 4 modules listed on OCUK a couple of days ago, but now G.Skill has officially made the announcement, detailing all of the specifications and kit configurations.

The DDR4 modules are meant to be used with the upcoming X99 platform and Haswell-E processors and will run at 1.2 V for those operating at or under 2800 MHz, while those operating at 3000 MHz or higher will run at 1.35 V. Officially, 1.35 V is outside of the DDR4 specifications, but anyone running memory at these speeds won't be too concerned with the extra power consumption.

G.Skill's Ripjaws 4 modules will be available in frequencies ranging from 2133 MHz through 3200 MHz. They come with CL15 or CL16 timings, and DIMMs will be available in 4 GB and 8 GB variants. Mind you, you won't be able to buy individual DIMMs; kits will be available with capacities of 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB, although some higher-frequency memory won't have all the kit options. The 16 GB kits will consist of four 4 GB modules, the 32 GB kits of either eight 4 GB modules or four 8 GB modules, and the 64 GB kit will come with eight 8 GB modules. All of the kits should be available with red, black, and blue heatspreaders.

No word on pricing or availability yet, though we do expect the entire platform, which includes the X99 motherboards and the Haswell-E CPUs, to hit shelves on August 29.

