Galax's Upcoming HOF Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD Hits 5 GBps

Galax has announced the spanking new HOF (Hall of Fame) Pro M.2 SSD that takes advantage of the latest PCIe 4.0 standard. The new HOF Pro M.2 drives will hit the market this month. 

Aesthetically, the HOF Pro M.2 SSDs are a carbon copy of Galax's previous HOF M.2 offerings. The drive is still produced with a white PCB that's passively cooled with a full-cover white aluminum heatsink decked with a copper heat pipe for heat dissipation. It conforms to the M.2 2280 format and exploits the PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, which is only supported currently on the new AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPUs and motherboards with the X570 chipset.

Specs

ModelCapacitySequential ReadSequential WriteRandom Read
Random Write
GALAX HOF Pro SSD PCI-E M.2 2TB
2TB
5,000 MBps
4,400 MBps
750,000 IOPS
700,000 IOPS
GALAX HOF Pro SSD PCI-E M.2 1TB
1TB4,900 MBps4,400 MBps
750,000 IOPS
700,000 IOPS
GALAX HOF Pro SSD PCI-E M.2 500GB
500GB
5,000 MBps
2,500 MBps
750,000 IOPS
700,000 IOPS

Under the hood of the HOF Pro M.2 SSD is Phison's high-performance PS5016-E16 controller paired with Toshiba's 96-layer BiCS4 3D TLC (triple-level cell) NAND chips. Unlike other SSD manufacturers, such as Corsair, Sabrent and Gigabyte, Galax's M.2 SSD comes in 500GB capacities. You can also opt for 1TB or  2TB.

Sequential performance varies from model to model. The 500GB drive delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 5,000 MBps and 2,500 MBps, respectively, while the 1TB drive has sequential read and write speeds that go up to 4,900 MBps and 4,400 MBps. The 2TB drive flaunts sequential reads up to 5,000 MBps and writes up to 4,400 MBps. Random performance is the same across all capacities with random read and writes up to 750,000 IOPS and 700,000 IOPS, respectively.

The new SSD comes with Galax's SSD Xtreme Tuner software, which allows you to monitor, manage and tweak the drive.

Unfortunately, Galax didn't list the HOF Pro M.2 SSD's endurance, warranty or pricing. However, since the SSDs will arrive on shelves before the end of the month, we'll find out soon enough.


