ViewSonic Intros VX52 Monitor Series for Gamers

Last week, ViewSonic launched the VX52 series, a line of new displays targeting gamers. This new line currently includes the 23.6 inch VX2452mh and the 21.5 inch VX2252mh, both of which boast a 2 ms response time and an ultra-high 50M:1 dynamic contrast ratio. These two displays will be made available in North America in mid-October for a respective $181 and $160 at participating retailers and via ViewSonic's website.

"The VX52 series builds on the feature-set of our bestselling VX50 series," said Kenneth Mau, Product Marketing Manager for ViewSonic. "In addition to a 2 ms ultra-fast response time, the VX52 series delivers a new ID with a more uniform glossy bezel, along with HDMI connectivity and a VESA-mountable design, making the enjoyment of smooth gaming and glitch-free entertainment effortless for our customers."

The 23.6 model has a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, viewing angles of 170 horizontal and 160 vertical, a typical brightness of 300 cd/m2, and a white LED backlight life of 30,000 hours. The smaller 21.5 inch model also has a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1 but 178 degree viewing angles and a typical brightness of 250 cd/m2. Both have an anti-glare surface, dual built-in 2 watt stereo speakers, and a handful of inputs including HDMI, DVI and D-sub.

"LED backlighting enhances display performance, delivers an outstanding color range, and adjusts contrast ratios for remarkably detailed images," states the product page. "The LED backlighting further conserves up to 25%* more energy when compared to conventional displays. In addition, a slim, lightweight profile saves desktop space."

Both displays also feature ViewSonic's Game Technology that supposedly brightens dark scenes with just the press of the up arrow – turn off the tech by pressing the down button. This tech essentially alters the contrast on the fly while supposedly retaining superior color, and would be ideal for when crouched in the dark woods and waiting to take down the enemy.

The VX52 series comes with a three-year limited warranty and a pixel performance policy. Both are expected to arrive sometime in mid-October, so keep checking back with ViewSonic's website for availability.