ViewSonic Intros VX52 Monitor Series for Gamers

ViewSonic has released a new line of displays for gamers.

Last week, ViewSonic launched the VX52 series, a line of new displays targeting gamers. This new line currently includes the 23.6 inch VX2452mh and the 21.5 inch VX2252mh, both of which boast a 2 ms response time and an ultra-high 50M:1 dynamic contrast ratio. These two displays will be made available in North America in mid-October for a respective $181 and $160 at participating retailers and via ViewSonic's website.

"The VX52 series builds on the feature-set of our bestselling VX50 series," said Kenneth Mau, Product Marketing Manager for ViewSonic. "In addition to a 2 ms ultra-fast response time, the VX52 series delivers a new ID with a more uniform glossy bezel, along with HDMI connectivity and a VESA-mountable design, making the enjoyment of smooth gaming and glitch-free entertainment effortless for our customers."

The 23.6 model has a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, viewing angles of 170 horizontal and 160 vertical, a typical brightness of 300 cd/m2, and a white LED backlight life of 30,000 hours. The smaller 21.5 inch model also has a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1 but 178 degree viewing angles and a typical brightness of 250 cd/m2. Both have an anti-glare surface, dual built-in 2 watt stereo speakers, and a handful of inputs including HDMI, DVI and D-sub.

"LED backlighting enhances display performance, delivers an outstanding color range, and adjusts contrast ratios for remarkably detailed images," states the product page. "The LED backlighting further conserves up to 25%* more energy when compared to conventional displays. In addition, a slim, lightweight profile saves desktop space."

Both displays also feature ViewSonic's Game Technology that supposedly brightens dark scenes with just the press of the up arrow – turn off the tech by pressing the down button. This tech essentially alters the contrast on the fly while supposedly retaining superior color, and would be ideal for when crouched in the dark woods and waiting to take down the enemy.

The VX52 series comes with a three-year limited warranty and a pixel performance policy. Both are expected to arrive sometime in mid-October, so keep checking back with ViewSonic's website for availability.

  • Chaoss 05 October 2013 12:59
    What's happened to Toms Hardware? Absolutely nothing is new or cutting edge about this monitor, it's a TN panel, it's 1080p and 23 inch, just like the thousands of others exactly like it.

    Come on Tom sort yourself out and post about new cutting edge hardware!
  • nebun 05 October 2013 13:22
    too small for proper gaming...thanks but no thanks
  • Caeric 05 October 2013 13:34
    The more appropriate question, Chaoss, is "What has happened to ViewSonic?" They are the company introducing this "new" series with absolutely nothing truly new about it.
  • dimar 05 October 2013 14:09
    Anything less than 144Hz refresh rate is not for gamers!
  • gsxrme 05 October 2013 14:35
    My SyncMaster P2770HD worth every penny, Absolutely no screen tearing. I freaking hate screen tearing! Something in all the SyncMaster series stops tearing, no matter what the specs say about refresh. Very high quality.
  • thebigbug 06 October 2013 05:38
    But no 120hz? I agree with dimar. After experiencing 120hz lightboost (backlight strobing in-sync w/ refresh rate for motion clarity), it's impossible for me to go back to 60hz. You just miss a lot... It's easier to see everything and everything is just overall more smooth. I've got the VG248QE. Before this, I had 3 screen eyefinity, 1280x1024 screens. Even that's a new experience in itself. At first, you notice the bezels, but it goes away after a time, and the game becomes much more immersive as your peripherals are being shown ingame. Now if only I could combine the two without resorting to selling my car...
  • Duckhunt 06 October 2013 17:16
    come on , it needs to be 1440p. 1080 geez.
  • WarWolverineWarrior 07 October 2013 15:08
    I need a 30 inch 1440p. HD can't cut it anymore and 24 inch screens are too small. 27+ inches with 1440p market is opening up. If they were smart they would push that and become reputable for nice quality and next gen monitors.
  • d_kuhn 07 October 2013 20:38
    Gamers have for nearly 2 decades now constantly demanded the state of the art... and have pushed hardware to meet their demanding requirements. NO 1080p panel on the market today (and no panel under 27") IMO deserves the "Gaming" title... 27"/1440p is the minimum demanding gamers will want... and I personally would like to see 4k hit the mainstream a lot quicker than it's progressing. 17" laptops are getting 2550 horizontal for productivity apps and we're expected to be happy with 23"/1080p on high performance desktops for demanding graphics?
