System Requirements For 'Gears of War 4' Revealed, Windows 10 Anniversary Update Required

Two months before Gears of War 4 hits store shelves, The Coalition, the studio behind the latest chapter in the series, showed off more gameplay footage at this year’s Gamescom. In addition, we now know of the game’s system requirements for PCs.

The 10 minute gameplay video, which is playable up to 4K resolution, featured the game’s protagonists — JD, Kait and Del — as they make their way through a series of old buildings. Along the way, the trio encounter an evolved version of the standard Drone soldier as well as the Pouncer, a new and terrifying creature that shoots piercing quills from its tail.

As for the PC version of the game, the studio promised to deliver “comprehensive video settings” for Windows 10 players. Additional features include increased texture resolutions and up to 4K resolution support.

The Coalition displayed the system requirements in an unusual way. It’s split into three categories: Minimum, Recommended and Ideal. On top of that, each category was further split into Nvidia and AMD-based systems.

Gears of War 4 System Requirements Minimum Recommended Ideal AMD Nvidia AMD Nvidia AMD Nvidia CPU AMD FX-6300 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz) Intel i5-3470 (Ivy Bridge, 3.2 GHz) AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz) Intel i5-4690 (Haswell, 3.5 GHz) AMD FX-9590 (Vishera, 4.7 GHz) Intel i7-4790 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz) GPU Radeon R7 260X GeForce GTX 750 Ti Radeon R9 290X or Radeon RX 480 GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060 Radeon R9 Fury X GeForce 980 Ti or GeForce GTX 1080 RAM 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 80 GB 80 GB 80 GB 80 GB 80 GB (SSD) 80 GB (SSD) OS Windows 10 (Anniversary Update) Windows 10 (Anniversary Update) Windows 10 (Anniversary Update) Windows 10 (Anniversary Update) Windows 10 (Anniversary Update) Windows 10 (Anniversary Update)

The most notable part of the requirements is the OS. Not only do you have to own Windows 10, but it also needs to be on the Anniversary Update, which came out a few weeks ago. Microsoft’s push for the Windows 10 platform continues to be strong, even if the window (no pun intended) for a free upgrade has passed.

With the PC specs out, The Coalition seems to be on the home stretch of development. In addition to a release on the Xbox One, Gears of War 4 will be one of the first titles on the Xbox One S to support high dynamic range (HDR). The game is also a part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program, which means that if you buy the game on PC or Xbox One, you get the other version for free. As an added bonus, Gears of War 4 supports cross-play so you can play with your friends whether they’re playing on the Xbox One or PC.