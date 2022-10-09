GeForce RTX 3060 Seemingly Gets Faster GDDR6X Memory

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti may not be the only Ampere graphics card getting a GDDR6X memory upgrade. Slovakian retailer DT digital (via momomo_us (opens in new tab)), which specializes in Lenovo products, has listed an unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with GDDR6X memory.

Similar to the situation with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X, the GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X would be the third iteration of the GeForce RTX 3060. The original model debuted last year with the GA106 die. A second variant arrived on the market a few months later with identical specifications but a bigger GA104 die. Since Nvidia hasn't announced the GDDR6X model, it remains a mystery whether it utilizes the GA106 or GA104 die.

Starting with subtle changes, the GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X seems to rock a 1,780 MHz boost clock, 3 MHz faster than the vanilla GeForce RTX 3060. It's not something to brag about since it represents a less than 1% uplift. However, a higher boost clock speed slightly bumps the FP32 performance from 12.7 TFLOPs to 12.8 TFLOPS. It's not something the average gamer will notice in real-world scenarios.

GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X Specifications*

Graphics Card GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X GeForce RTX 3060 GA104 GeForce RTX 3060 Architecture GA106 GA104 GA106 Process Technology Samsung 8N Samsung 8N Samsung 8N Transistors (Billion) 12 17.4 12 Die size (mm²) 392 392 276 SMs 28 28 28 GPU Cores 3,584 3,584 3,584 Tensor Cores 112 112 112 RT Cores 28 28 28 Base Clock (MHz) 1,320 1,320 1,320 Boost Clock (MHz) 1,780 1,777 1,777 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 19 15 15 VRAM 12GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 VRAM Bus Width 192 192 192 ROPs 48 48 48 TMUs 112 112 112 TFLOPs FP32 (Boost) 12.8 12.7 12.7 Bandwidth (GBps) 456 360 360 TGP (watts) 170 170 170 Launch Date 2022 2021 2021 Launch Price ? $329 $329

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The GeForce RTX 3060 has 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 15 Gbps. With access to a 192-bit memory interface, the GeForce RTX 3060 pumps out a memory bandwidth of 360 GBps. DT digital's product listing (opens in new tab) confirms that the GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X sports "super fast G6X memory for a great user experience." Unfortunately, the retailer didn't provide memory speed. We can only speculate since GDDR6X frequencies span from 19 Gbps to 21 Gbps.

We think the GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X is in all likelihood rocking 19 Gbps GDDR6X memory chips. If so, the graphics card could offer a memory throughput of 456 GBps, a significant 27% improvement over the regular GeForce RTX 3060. Of course, the GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X upgrade isn't as considerable as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X (36%), but the latter does have a wider memory interface.

Image 1 of 2 GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6X (Image credit: DT digital ) GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6X (Image credit: Newegg )

It would appear that the GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X retains the same 170W TDP as the other two variants. The graphics card can get all the juice from the expansion slot and a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. However, expect heavily-overclocked models to come with 8-pin and 6-pin PCIe power connectors.

While the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X could have a similar MSRP as the original, the pricing for the GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X is still in the air. DT digital didn't expose the price for the Lenovo GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X (4X61E72194). However, the same graphics card has appeared in two U.S. retailers, but the pricing is all over the place.

The Lenovo GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X is on Newegg for $589 (opens in new tab) and $675 (opens in new tab) through third-party sellers. Meanwhile, Provantage sells it for $546 (opens in new tab). These are likely prices before the Ethereum mining bubble burst. With regular GeForce RTX 3060 starting at $369, the GDDR6X model should have a similar, if not lower, price tag.