GeForce RTX 4090 Retails For Up To $1,999 at Newegg

As part of preparations to start sales of Nvidia's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) graphics cards on October 12, U.S. retailers list custom GeForce RTX 4090 24GB graphics boards (opens in new tab) from Nvidia's partners. While some RTX 4090 products cost Nvidia-recommended $1,599, others sell for significantly greater prices.

Newegg, one of the largest retailers in the U.S., currently lists (opens in new tab) 10 GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards from various Nvidia add-in-board (AIB) partners, including Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI, as noticed by @momomo_us (opens in new tab). We still expect products from Colorful, Inno3D, Palit, PNY, and Zotac to arrive. Yet, the cards from the Big Three vendors demonstrate that custom boards may offer higher out-of-box performance but at a price significantly higher than that recommended by the green GPU developer. So if you want crème-de-la-crème of the best graphics cards (opens in new tab) available, prepare your wallet.

The cheapest GeForce RTX 4090 boards from Nvidia's partners sometimes use the company's reference design and feature GPU clock rates recommended by Nvidia. For example, the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab), Gigabyte Windforce GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab), and MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) cost $1,599 and come with rather extensive cooling systems with three fans.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware/Newegg)

The most expensive GeForce RTX 4090 AIB is the Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab), which features factory overclocking and a massive triple-fan cooling system that probably enables decent overclocking potential. Unfortunately, this one will cost $1,999.99. To give owners a better understanding of where the extra money went, Asus ships the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 in a box so big (opens in new tab) that it could fit an arm and a leg. In addition, Asus has its factory overclocked TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) for $1,799.99.

Another exciting card that Newegg lists are the MSI Suprim GeForce RTX 4090 (opens in new tab), which is equipped with a hybrid cooling system and comes with an elevated GPU clock. The product costs $1,749.99.

More Nvidia's AIB partners will be ready to ship their GeForce RTX 4090 products by October 12, so stay tuned.