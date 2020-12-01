GeIL Debuts Orion RGB Gaming RAM Made for AMD Ryzen 5000

GeIL Orion RGB Gaming Memory (Image credit: GeIL)

GeIL today rook the wraps off its new series of Orion RGB RAM for gamers. The sticks, which come in both standard and AMD-targeted flavors, flashes an identical aluminum heat spreader as GeIL's Orion series but adds in RGB goodness.

According to GeIL, the AMD version is "engineered for AMD Ryzen platform to deliver exceptional compatibility and performance." GeIL specifically points to the new Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

Despite the addition of the RGB light bar, the Orion RGB RAM has a low-profile design, just like the Orion RAM kits. With a height of 38mm (1.5 inches), the memory module shouldn't encounter any compatibility problems with big CPU air coolers.

In terms of RGB, the Orion RGB is compatible with the major motherboard RGB ecosystems, such as Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync and Biostar RGB Sync.

You can find the Orion RGB as single modules, dual-and quad-channel packages. The dual-channel presentation maxes out at 64GB (2x 32GB). Meanwhile, the quad-channel presentation offers capacities 128GB (4x 32GB).

Image 1 of 2 GeIL Orion RGB Gaming Memory (Image credit: GeIL) Image 2 of 2 GeIL Orion RGB Gaming Memory (Image credit: GeIL)

Competing against the best RAM, GeIL's marketing focuses on the Orion RGB's diverse selection of frequencies that starts from DDR4-2666 and goes up to DDR4-4400. CAS latency timings range from 16 to 22, and operating voltages vary from 1.2V to 1.45V, depending on the frequency.

All Orion RGB memory modules are tested with GeIL's DYNA 4 SLT tester and come with a limited lifetime warranty. They also support the XMP 2.0 standard, so owners can quickly setup their systems with a single click inside the motherboard's firmware.

GeIL didn't reveal the pricing for the memory kits, however, the Orion RGB memory will be in stores in the middle of December.