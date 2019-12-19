Gigabyte Preps RX 5600 XT Graphics Card to Land in New Eagles Series Lineup

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Gigabyte has registered over 30 new SKUs with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) regulatory listing, as spotted by the hardware leaker known as @Komachi_Ensaka on Twitter. The new Eagle-branded SKUs cover Navi-based AMD graphics cards, as well as most Turing Nvidia cards (sans the RTX 2080 Ti). The big question here is where the Eagle series fits in Gigabyte product hierarchy.

Gigabyte already established the Aorus brand for enthusiast gaming and also has its Gaming OC and Waterforce branding. We expect the Eagle lineup to fall somewhere below the Aorus, perhaps more clearly defining the mid-range or entry-level graphics cards. In any case, the new branding is coming, and we should see it soon.

Also listed is a Gigabyte SKU for the upcoming RX 5600 XT 6GB, AMD's upcoming GPU that has also been spotted in EEC filings. With this revelation and other hints along the way, we could hear more about this card at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas running from January 6-10.

While the Radeon 5500 XT filled performance and price gaps on the low-end, the 5600 XT will target more of the mid-range segment and slot in below the Radeon RX 5700. Hopefully, the price to performance metric improves with the new card.