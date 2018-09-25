Gigabyte Teases Heavily Engineered RTX 2080

by
9 Comments

While all the major graphics card brands revealed their RTX 20-series lineup last month, Gigabyte was saving its best for last. Now, the company is finally ready to present the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G to the world.

  • 2018092518580896_src
  • 2018092511565085_src
  • 2018092511565093_src

In you haven't been keeping up with the Turing architecture, the RTX 2080 is based on the TU104 die produced under the 12nm FinFET node. It has 2,944 CUDA cores, 46 dedicated RT cores for ray tracing and 368 Tensor cores for AI applications. The RTX 2080 also features 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14GHz across a 256-bit memory interface. The Founders Edition has a 1,515MHz base clock and 1,800MHz GPU boost rate. Unfortunately, Gigabyte decided to keep the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G's speeds a secret for now.

The Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G comes equipped with Gigabyte's latest Windforce Stack 3X cooling system and, believe us, it's pretty stacked. The graphics card is 59.9mm thick and has a triple-slot design. The massive RGB-lit cooler is responsible for cooling the GPU, memory and MOSFETs. Heat is transferred via composite pure copper heatpipes to an enormous heat sink. It's quite impressive that Gigabyte was able to cram three double ball-bearing 100mm fans into the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G and still keep its length to 290mm.

The fans on the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G employ Gigabyte's patented Alternate Spinning technology. According to the manufacturer, fans that spin in the same direction produce opposite airflow. Essentially, what this does is generate turbulence in the airflow and reduce heat dissipation. Gigabyte's simple answer to the problem is to turn the middle fan in the opposite direction, which purportedly helps reduce turbulence and improve the airflow. As usual, Gigabyte has also incorporated its 3D Active Fan feature so that the fans remain off until the graphics card's temperature reaches a certain limit.

  • 2018092511565083_src
  • 2018092518580884_src
  • 2018092511565007_src
  • 2018092511565042_src

On a hardware level, the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G flaunts a 12+2 phase power delivery subsystem, Ultra Durable chokes and capacitors and an aerospace-grade coating to prevent dust, moisture and corrosion from building up on the graphics card's PCB. Due to the size of the graphics card, Gigabyte has given it a metal backplate to reinforce the card's structural integrity. There's also an Aorus logo with RGB lighting to add some flair to the backplate.

As like the Founders Edition, the Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G gets its power from a pair of 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connectors. However, Gigabyte has given the graphics card a huge upgrade on the display connector end. The Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G has seven outputs at its disposal. There are three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, three HDMI 2.0b ports and a USB Type-C port for Nvidia VirtualLink. 

The Aorus GeForce RTX 2080 Xtreme 8G is backed by a four-year warranty, but owners must register the graphics card within 30 days of purchase. Gigabyte didn't reveal the graphics card's pricing or availability.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
9 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be
    Hmm... 7 outputs. I wonder if it can actually drive all 7 outputs simultaneously?
  • kinggremlin
    Don't really see the point of these "extreme" versions nor the 6 different versions some manufacturers produce. They all perform the same due to power limits. Der8auer put a 2080 under dry ice with a power mod and got the card only up to 2340MHz with 50% more power at -70C. Less than 300 MHz more than an FE card. Seems the only reason to buy these extreme additions is to tell people you spent more. The 3 slot designs are ridiculous too for no tangible gain over a 2 slot founders edition.
  • William_X89
    So would selling a kidney give enough money to afford one of these?
Display All 9 comments
Most Popular
  1. EVGA, MSI Ready RTX 20-Series Overclocking Software
  2. GeForce RTX 2080 Ti vs. RTX 2080: Which Turing Card Is Right for You?
  3. AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Update Boosts Performance Up to 17 Percent
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.