Gigabyte 27-inch QHD HDR Gaming Monitor Now $329

You would expect 1440p gaming monitors with a buttery smooth 170 Hz refresh rate to set you back around $400 or more. But at a time we all need to be a little more careful with our money, this deal on a Gigabyte display is huge news!

Right now over at B&H, you can grab a Gigabyte M27Q 27-inch QHD gaming monitor for just $329.99.

Gigabyte M27 Q 27-inch QHD gaming monitor: was $349, now $329.99 @ B&H

This 1440p IPS panel comes with HDR for increased luminosity across your more contrast-heavy scenes in games, a buttery smooth 170 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, to protect your gameplay from screen tearing.

The M27Q monitor is an ideal QHD option for gaming if you need to watch the bank balance — packing serious performance into a budget price point.

At 27-inches with a 1440p resolution, covering 9‎2% of the DCI-P3 and 140% of sRGB color gamuts, the picture is super crisp and colorful. But let’s not forget the super smooth 170 Hz refresh rate that will give your games supreme fluidity.

One of the more user-friendly features that seems to have been buried down the spec list of the M27Q is an integrated KVM, allowing you to switch between different laptops and computers connected to the different HDMI and DP inputs at the touch of a button.