Gigabyte Preps AMD A620 Mini-ITX Motherboard

After AMD released its entry-level A620 platform for inexpensive PCs running its Ryzen 7000-series processors, numerous motherboard makers introduced their products in MicroATX and ATX form-factors, but none had launched any Mini-ITX A620 mainboards. But it looks like this is going to change as Gigabyte is prepping UD A620I-AX Mini-ITX motherboard for inexpensive and compact PCs, reports VideoCardz.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Gigabyte's Ultra Durable A620I-AX does not support high-wattage overclockable AM5 CPUs based on Zen 4 microarchitecture. nor does it support PCIe Gen5 for graphics cards and for solid-state drives. What the board does support are two slots for DDR5 memory, a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for graphics boards, and an M.2-2280 slot with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface for SSDs In addition, the motherboard is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth adapter, an Ethernet port, SATA connectors, display outputs (for future AM5 APUs), audio, and USB connectors.

While the UD A620I-AX may not offer class-leading features, the motherboard has everything it needs to offer a budget AM5 experience in a small form factor. Many will miss USB4, others will miss PCIe Gen5 SSD, but neither are crucially needed for gaming. What remains to be seen is whether the platform will support AMD's Ryzen 7000X3D processors with 3D V-Cache, which are among the best CPUs for gaming.

At this point it is impossible to tell how much Gigabyte plans to charge for its UD A620I-AX. VideoCardz reports that the unit will cost less than $100. But keep in mind that this will be the only Mini-ITX platform based on AMD's A620 chipset for quite a while, and Gigabyte may try to capitalize on it.