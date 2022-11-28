Gigabyte EEC Filing Suggests Future RTX 4070 Ti and RX 7900 XTX/XT GPUs

Gigabyte has issued two filings to the ECC, showcasing aftermarket model names featuring the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU and Radeon RX 7900 XTX/XT. The possible products include a mixture of Gigabyte and Aorus branded cards, with eight 4070 Ti models, four 7900 XTX models and three 7900 XT model names.

Do note, that these model names are not a guaranteed confirmation that these cards and GPUs will exist. Companies like Gigabyte will sometimes, create additional product names, to secure them for possible future use.

The RTX 4070 Ti has been heavily rumored but not yet officially revealed by Nvidia. But, according to rumor's circumventing the internet right now, the RTX 4070 TI will be unveiled by Nvidia on January 5th, and will use the same GPU hardware as the cancelled RTX 4080 12GB - albeit at a lower price.

Gigabyte models include a mixture of Aorus and Gigabyte branded models, including the GV-N407TAorus M-12GD, GV-N407TGaming OC-12GD, GV-N407TGaming-12GD, GV-N407TAero OC-12GD, GV-N407TAero-12GD, GV-N407TEagle OC-12GD, GV-N407TEagle-12GD.

As the names imply, Gigabyte's RTX 4070 Ti models include an Aorus Master model, two Gaming models, two Aero models, and two entry-level Eagle models. With the latter three, offering a standard and factory overclocked versions.

For the Radeon 7900 XTX, XT models, Gigabyte's model names include the GV-R79XTXAorus E-24GD, GV-R79XTXGaming OC-24GD, GV-R79XTXGaming-24GD, GV-R79XTX-24GC-B, GV-R79XTGaming OC-20GD, GV-R79XTGaming-20GD, GV-R79XT-20GC-B.

For these models, Gigabyte is showcasing a RX 7900 XTX Aorus Extreme, two Gigabyte Gaming models, and a unknown model - ending in 24GC-B. For the RX 7900 XT, Gigabyte has another two Gaming models, and again another unknown version. These unknown models don't feature any standard nomenclature as seen on Gigabyte's other cards.

Nonetheless, this EEC filing basically confirms that Gigabyte will be producing aftermarket Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT graphics cards, and you can expect them sometime during the launch date set on December 13th.

What is not so certain is the RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards, and whether or not these cards will be releasing to the public. Gigabyte's EEC listing is a noteworthy indication that Nvidia is planning a RTX 4070 Ti, but its not set in stone just yet.