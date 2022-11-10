Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti May Arrive On January 5

Hardware leaker MEGAsizeGPU (opens in new tab) claims that Nvidia will unleash the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on January 5. Although the leaker has been pretty accurate on Ada Lovelace leaks, we recommend you cautiously approach the rumored launch date.

The leaker also shared an alleged screenshot of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti's features. Unfortunately, the information doesn't confirm the graphics card's specifications. However, according to kopite7kimi (opens in new tab), another reputable leaker, Nvidia will likely recycle the revoked GeForce RTX 4080 12GB into the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Despite Nvidia's efforts to justify the existence of the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB, consumers weren't buying into the chipmaker's marketing. The difference in specifications between the 16GB and 12GB SKUs was too substantial.

Assuming that the rumor is true and Nvidia doesn't make any modifications, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should wield the exact specifications as the late GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. We could be looking at 7,680 CUDA cores with a base clock of 2,310 MHz and a boost clock of up to 2,610 MHz. In addition, the AD104-powered graphics card will likely have 12GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 21 Gbps across a 192-bit memory interface for a memory bandwidth of up to 504 GBps. Nvidia's benchmarks showed that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was up to 30% slower than the 16GB SKU, so we may already know the performance of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti should be a 285W graphics card, barring any changes. Nonetheless, it'll likely sport the 16-pin power connector, which debuted on the GeForce RTX 4090. The connector has only gained a bad reputation. Thus far, 23 GeForce RTX 4090 owners have reported that their power adapters have melted, with a handful claiming that even native 16-pin power cables are also at fault. Although Nvidia is investigating the issue, the chipmaker hasn't provided any updates or when we can expect to see the results. Nvidia's silence on the matter is overwhelming.

With a general idea of the performance of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, the only missing piece of information may be the price. Originally, Nvidia planned to charge $899 for the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB. It'll be interesting to see whether the chipmaker will adjust the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti pricing, especially since AMD has announced the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon 7900 XT that retail for $999 and $899, respectively.