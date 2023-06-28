Gigabyte's New Ryzen 7030 Brix Allegedly Up to 140% Faster Than Intel Predecessors

Gigabyte has launched a new range of Brix mini PCs, which feature AMD's recently released Ryzen 7030 series processors. The Taiwanese PC and components maker highlights what users of Intel-based Brix systems have been missing, with charts demonstrating that the new systems are up to 140% faster than previous gen Brix PCs (with Intel CPUs).

Gigabyte says "minimalism meets power" with its new ultra-compact mainstream mini-PCs. Indeed, the design is about as simple as you can get (without doing away with useful ports and venting). These systems are small, too — measuring 124 x 120 x 49.7 mm, or 4.8 x 4.7 x 2 inches.

Inside the new Gigabyte Brix are AMD Ryzen 7030 series processors: from the AMD 7730U (8C / 16T) to the AMD 7530U (6C / 12T), to the AMD 7330U (4C / 8T). If you remember back to the launch of these 'Barcelo-R' chips at CES 2023, these mobile APUs are aimed at mainstream thin and light laptop designs. Their 15-28 W TDPs will also be a good fit for a mini-PC with modest active cooling. There are more advanced and exciting Ryzen 7000 APUs though, as these Ryzen 7030 chips mix older Zen 3 CPU cores and Vega graphics.

There are five new Brix models in all, as you can see from the product specs table above.

These aren't the best AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile chips in terms of technology, but Gigabyte is pleased with the uplift they provide compared to previous gen Intel devices. It conducted some Cinebench R23 CPU testing and 3DMark GPU testing to put the new AMD Ryzen 7030U Series Brix into context.

The new AMD-powered Brix pulled 140% ahead in Cinebench R23 multi-core tests. The Ryzen 7730U in these tests has an 8C / 16T CPU core configuration running at up to 4.5 GHz with benefit of a 20 MB cache. GPU performance tests by way of 3DMark also show the AMD-powered Brix in a good light, appearing to be 130% faster than the previous Intel generation. What was the previous best-case Intel generation Brix processor? Those were 10th gen parts, specifically the Core i7-10710U, with 6C / 12T, a max turbo of 4.7 GHz, 12 MB of cache, Intel UHD graphics, and TDP of 15 W.

The new devices can connect up to four 4K displays simultaneously, via a quartet of rear-mounted ports.

Gigabyte has yet to release pricing or availability for the new Brix mini PCs.