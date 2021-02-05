Gigabyte's Rumored RTX 3060 Ti Brings the Bling With ARGB Rings

Gigabyte is expanding its Aorus lineup of graphics cards with a new tier, according to a tip VideoCardz has received. The Elite label will reportedly join the ranks of the Xtreme and Master series.

The Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite appears to feature a new shroud that deviates from the flashier ones Gigabyte employs on the Xtreme and Master SKUs. However, it still features a black exterior and a triple-fan setup for active cooling.

According to VideoCardz, the Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite occupies 2.7 PCI slots, but its exact dimensions are unknown. Based on the photos alone, the graphics card looks just as long as Gigabyte's other triple-fan GeForce RTX 3060 Ti models.

Besides the RGB-illuminated Aorus logo on the side, each cooling fan has an user-controllable ARGB (addressable RGB) ring. Although the graphics card does arrive with a backplate, it lacks RGB lighting. There's a small cutout on the backplate that shows off the graphics card's heatsink.

Image 1 of 5 Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 5 Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 3 of 5 Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 4 of 5 Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 5 of 5 Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite (Image credit: VideoCardz)

The Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite's clock speeds are a mystery for now. Given its expected positioning, which is below the Xtreme and Master models, the Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite shouldn't have a boost clock that exceeds the aforementioned SKUs.

For reference, the Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Master, which is the specced to be the best graphics card in Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti lineup, rocks a 1,800 MHz boost clock. The reference boost clock speed for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is 1,665 MHz, so it's safe to assume that the Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite's boost clock is somewhere in between that range.

Gigabyte seemingly equipped the Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite with one 8-pin PCIe and one 6-pin PCIe power connector, which coincides with its other offerings. As for display outputs, the graphics card looks like it sports two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4a outputs.

The Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Master retails for $539.99. We expect the Aorus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Elite should be more merciful on the wallet.