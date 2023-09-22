GlobalFoundries Lands $3.1 Billion 10-Year U.S. Government Contract

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has entered into a 10-year agreement with GlobalFoundries (GF) to procure U.S. chips for vital defense and aerospace applications. The initial commitment is valued at $17.3 million, with the potential to reach $3.1 billion over the contract's duration. This partnership ensures the DoD receives top-tier, secure semiconductors from GF's highly accredited U.S. facilities.

GF's U.S. production sites hold the prestigious Trusted Supplier Category 1A accreditation, which is the highest security level. This ensures that the chips are produced with rigorous security measures in place to safeguard sensitive data and maintain the integrity of the chips. Beyond just manufacturing, the contract also encompasses other significant benefits for the DoD. They will have access to GF's expansive design ecosystem, libraries of intellectual property, and a first look at emerging technologies. This holistic approach ensures that the DoD remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

GlobalFoundries and DoD naturally do not disclose which process technologies will be used to make chips for 'a wide range of critical aerospace and defense applications,' but typically such devices use proven and mature production nodes. GlobalFoundries has plenty of them as the company is focused on specialized process technologies.

"GF is proud to begin this new chapter of our decades-long partnership with the U.S government, and to continue serving as the leading supplier of securely manufactured essential chips for the U.S. aerospace and defense industry," said Mike Cadigan, chief corporate and government affairs officer at GF. "This partnership provides DoD programs with 'front-door access' to advanced technologies in a way that is scalable and highly efficient. For this work, GF is accredited to provide the right level of security required for each program, from GF’s industry leading GF Shield protections, to strictly export controlled handling (e.g. ITAR), to the highest level of accredited microelectronics manufacturing security on the planet, Trusted Category 1A."

This contract between the DoD and GF is not new. In fact, this is the third successive 10-year contract between the two entities. Their enduring alliance underscores the trust he DoD places in GF's capabilities and the essential role GF plays in the defense sector.