GPD Win Max 2 Crowdfunder Reveals Pricing

GPD has finally revealed the pricing for its soon to be crowdfunded GPD Win Max 2 (opens in new tab) Steam Deck competitor. The GPD Win Max 2 has a 10 inch ‘bezel less’ screen and options for Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPUs, is nicely differentiated from the Steam Deck in terms of hardware, but until now we haven’t known which is the better bargain.

(Image credit: GDP)

Well now we do, even though crowdfunding hasn’t started yet. The Win Max 2 is a much more expensive handheld, starting out at $899 in its most basic incarnation, an AMD 6800U APU (opens in new tab) (eight cores, 16 threads, 12 GPU cores) with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. This model, of which only 50 will be produced, is marked as not for retail.

The real meat comes with the next model, which keeps the same specs apart from increasing the storage to 1TB for $999. Then a model with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM comes in at $1,199, and a top-end model that takes those specs and swells the SSD out to 2TB is $1,299. Should your heart lay with Intel, a model sporting an Intel Alder Lake i7 1260P (four P-cores, eight E-cores, 16 threads, 96 GPU execution units), 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage will cost $999. Note that this is a step down from the i7 1280P CPU (opens in new tab) originally reported as being fitted to the machine.

With the Steam Deck starting to look cheap by comparison, the other differences between the consoles are less likely to win gamers to one side or the other. The Win Max 2 beats Valve’s machine soundly in terms of screen size and resolution, while the Win Max 2 has additional benefits of coming with Windows 11 installed, and had optional extras in the form of a 4G LTE module ($79) and an additional custom 1TB SSD for the board’s second M.2 slot ($139).

Crowdfunding on Indiegogo (opens in new tab) is yet to begin for the handheld, though the appearance of the prices is surely a significant hint that it’s not far away. Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment, you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.