Grab a Lian Li Lancool III Mid Tower Case For $139: Real Deals

It's always good to take care in choosing a cracking case for your PC builds as they often end up lasting for years or multiple generations of your PC tinkering. Have a look through our Best PC Cases (opens in new tab) for some of our favorite examples.

A solid sequel to the Lancool II, Lian Li's Lancool III is also a pleasure to build in and this case comes with four 140mm fans, which will help to keep your PC components cool. The Lian Li Lancool III is available in White for $139 from Newegg (opens in new tab). We reviewed the Lancool III (opens in new tab) awarding it an Editor's Choice award. The Lancool III was roomy with excellent cable management, although with all the large fans and airflow - it could also be a little noisy at times.

An alternative choice for your build is the Phanteks Eclipse P300A for just $69 (opens in new tab). An excellent choice for budget builds - this proven case has good cable management and airflow. We reviewed the Phanteks Eclipse P300A (opens in new tab) and gave this great little case the Editor's Choice award for its value, simplicity, looks, and performance. You will however have to shell out for some extra fans as this case only comes supplied with one rear-exhaust fan.

Another gaming laptop deal today - the Acer Nitro 5 (model-AN515-58-527S) is on sale for $849 (opens in new tab). With an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, and an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, the hardware is more than capable of playing the latest games, and the FHD IPS screen has a fast 144Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth performance in high-motion games.

Look below for more great Real Deals - including $150 off of yesterday's price for an RX 6950XT GPU, and a budget G15 gaming laptop from Dell.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Lian Li Lancool III Mid-Tower ATX Case (White): now $139 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $159)

This spacious mid-tower case from Lian Li comes with 4 pre-installed 140mm PWN fans for out-of-the-box high airflow. With a mesh front panel and tempered glass side panel, there are also 2x USB 3.0 / Audio front ports and a Type C port.

(opens in new tab) Phanteks Eclipse P300A: now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $89)

A popular mid-tower ATX case for building in, the Phanteks Eclipse P300A has good airflow - thanks to its mesh front panel, and included rear exhaust fan. The front panel includes audio ports and 2 x USB 3.0 ports.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3060): now $849 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $1,299)

This model of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop (AN515-58-527S) has a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS screen that has an FHD resolution, and contained inside the laptop is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, and an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: now $599 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $949)

This 15-inch G15 from Dell has an FHD 120Hz screen, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU. Memory comprises of an 8GB stick of 4800MHz of DDR5 RAM, with a tiny 256GB SSD for storage.

(opens in new tab) ASRock OC Formula Radeon RX 6950 XT: now $749 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $1,099)

One of the least expensive RX 6950 XT cards around features 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a 2,495 MHz boost clock. Cooling is provided by a triple fan setup.

Looking for more deals?