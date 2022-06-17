Grab a Team Group 1TB MP33 M.2 NVMe Down to Only $63

On sale at the moment is the amazingly priced Team Group MP33 M.2 NVMe 1TB SSD for only $63 (opens in new tab) from Amazon. That's a lot of storage for the price and yes, it may not be as fast as the blistering speeds of a Gen 4 Samsung 980 Pro (opens in new tab), but it is coming in at under half of the price of that particular drive and would make a great additional storage drive, or a boot drive for a budget PC build or an older laptop.

The MP33 comes on a black PCB board and can achieve sequential read/write speeds that can reach up to 1800/1500 MB/s and 220,000/200,000 random read/write IOPS of peak performance. This SSD features an SLC write cache and is rated to write for up to 600 TB. For peace of mind, the MP33 also comes with a 5-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Team Group MP33 M.2 NVMe 1TB: was $89, now $63 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MP33 is a PCIe Gen 3 x4 drive that has sequential read/write speeds that can reach up to 1800/1500 MB/s. While still being a Gen 3 drive, its performance surpasses that of an older HDD or SATA SSD.

If you would like to see some more stats and performance tests with the MP33 then take a look at our Team Group MP33 M.2 NVMe SSD Review (opens in new tab), where we put the drive through our suite of tests and give the MP33 4-stars for its overall value and performance.

You can find other SSD options for your build on our Best SSD list (opens in new tab) and if there's something there that catches your eye then you can check to see if it's on sale over at our best SSD deals (opens in new tab) page.