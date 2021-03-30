G.Skill Launches DDR4-5333 RAM For Intel's Rocket Lake CPUs

It wouldn't be a processor launch without new memory kits. G.Skill has just announced some extremely fast ones for Intel's 11th Generation Rocket Lake processors and corresponding Z590 platform. The memory kits will contend for a spot on our Best RAM list, but pricing might be an issue.

The new memory kits hail from G.Skill's Trident Z Royal, Trident Z RGB and Ripjaws V families. These are not memory kits that are for the faint of heart. The frequencies range from DDR4-4266 to DDR4-5333 with capacities that are available from 16GB (2x8GB) up to 64GB (2x32GB).

The fastest memory kit from the lot checks in at DDR4-5333 with timings configured to 22-32-32-52. The 16GB (2x8GB) requires a whopping DRAM voltage of 1.6V to hit the aforementioned frequency though. If capacity is a factor, G.Skill also offers a DDR4-5066 memory kit with tighter timings and a capacity fo 32GB (2x16GB).

G.Skill Memory Kits For Intel Z590

Data Rate Primary Timings Voltage Capacity DDR4-5333 22-32-32-52 1.60V 2 x 8GB DDR4-5066 20-30-30-50 1.60V 2 x 8GB, 2 x 16GB DDR4-4800 17-19-19-39 1.60V 2 x 8GB DDR4-4800 19-28-28-48 1.50V 2 x 8GB DDR4-4800 20-30-30-50 1.55V 2 x 16GB DDR4-4600 20-30-30-50 1.50V 2 x 32GB DDR4-4400 17-18-18-38 1.50V 2 x 16GB DDR4-4400 18-24-24-44 1.50V 2 x 8GB DDR4-4266 19-26-26-46 1.45V 2 x 16GB

If you're not shooting for world records or trying to smash RAM benchmarks, G.Skill's DDR4-4800 memory kit with 17-19-19-39 timings has a good balance between performance and tight timings. It comes in a dual-channel package with a capacity of 16GB. Similar to the DDR4-5333 offering, the DDR4-4800 memory kit also commands a 1.6V DRAM voltage. The DDR4-4600 memory kit isn't too shabby either. With a density of 64GB (2x32GB), the memory kit flaunts 20-30-30-50 timings and only requires 1.5V.

G.Skill didn't reveal the pricing for the new memory kits. However, they're scheduled to hit the market in the second quarter of this year. Given their impressive specifications and the fact that memory is expected to increase in pricing, we don't expect G.Skill's high-performance offerings to cost less than an arm and a leg.