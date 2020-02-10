G.Skill's Latest DDR4 Kit Offers a Whopping 256GB Capacity

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Back in the DDR3 days, 8GB was the accepted norm for the largest RAM module size. Now, it's not unusual to see modules up to 32GB in size with DDR4, which is just how G.Skill is packaging its upcoming 256GB RAM kit -- by combining eight of them. Announced today, meet the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 256GB.

The kit's specifications are quite impressive given the huge capacity. Most of the time, as memory kits get bigger, manufacturers back off on the balance of timings, speed, and voltage, but overall G.Skill has done a great job with the specs here.

It runs at 3600 MHz, with 16-20-20 CL timings. It needs 1.35V to keep that up. G.Skill tested the kit with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor on an Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Availability is slated for Q2 2020, but there's no information on pricing yet. Although, at this massive capacity we're expecting the kit to cost a comparably large chunk of change.