Trending

G.Skill's Latest DDR4 Kit Offers a Whopping 256GB Capacity

By

Is that enough RAM for you yet?

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Back in the DDR3 days, 8GB was the accepted norm for the largest RAM module size. Now, it's not unusual to see modules up to 32GB in size with DDR4, which is just how G.Skill is packaging its upcoming 256GB RAM kit -- by combining eight of them. Announced today, meet the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 256GB.

The kit's specifications are quite impressive given the huge capacity. Most of the time, as memory kits get bigger, manufacturers back off on the balance of timings, speed, and voltage, but overall G.Skill has done a great job with the specs here. 

It runs at 3600 MHz, with 16-20-20 CL timings. It needs 1.35V to keep that up.  G.Skill tested the kit with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor on an Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Availability is slated for Q2 2020, but there's no information on pricing yet. Although, at this massive capacity we're expecting the kit to cost a comparably large chunk of change. 

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Chargino 11 February 2020 00:12
    I welcome bigger kits and from more suppliers, but the specs are disappointing. I built a threadripper machine with 14-14-14-34 memory (64GB) because that is all I could find in stock. I wanted a minimum of 128GB (preferably in 4 sticks), but I'm not willing to destroy the timings to get to 3600MHZ. 16-16-16-36 at that speed would be "acceptable." Otherwise give me a bigger kit at 3200 with my current timings. Those already exist, but I can't find any in stock. Threadripper is not bandwidth starved and my apps are latency sensitive anyway.
    Reply
  • MartenKL 11 February 2020 00:44
    Chargino said:
    I welcome bigger kits and from more suppliers, but the specs are disappointing. I built a threadripper machine with 14-14-14-34 memory (64GB) because that is all I could find in stock. I wanted a minimum of 128GB (preferably in 4 sticks), but I'm not willing to destroy the timings to get to 3600MHZ. 16-16-16-36 at that speed would be "acceptable." Otherwise give me a bigger kit at 3200 with my current timings. Those already exist, but I can't find any in stock. Threadripper is not bandwidth starved and my apps are latency sensitive anyway.
    You do realize that CL 16 on 3600MHz is nearly identitacl to CL 14 on 3200MHz? That is only for the first 128 bits, after that the 3600 kits destroys the 3200 kit. How often do your CPU fetch that small amount of data?
    Reply
  • Chargino 11 February 2020 05:44
    Of course, and you realize that if the processor is not data starved 3600 does zip over 3200 right? You do understand "latency sensitive apps" - right? I can do the math just like anyone else which is why I'm willing to accept 3600 16-16-16, not 16-20-20-GodKnowsWhat. It is not impossible to build large sticks with the speedier timing and 128GB 3200 14-14-14-34 already exists (but no stock). When larger no compromise kits are available, I don't have a problem opening my wallet to finish this build properly, but as I have latency sensitive apps, I'll wait for what I want. And yes, they fetch tiny amounts of random data at ridiculous speeds. If you have apps the don't make tiny requests, be thankful, any cheap ram module will do.
    Reply