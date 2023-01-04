HP Boosts Omen 17 Laptop, Desktop Line to Latest Components

HP is on a big refresh kick at CES this year. The company is updating much of its Omen gaming line, but there aren't any new designs, just plenty of new internal components.

The Omen 17 is the only gaming laptop seeing a refresh right now, with a move up to Intel's new HX-series processors, the 24-core Core i9-13900HX and 16-core Core i7-13700 HX. HP was being coy about the GPU at launch, only saying it will have the latest laptop graphics cards from Nvidia.



On the Core i9 model, RAM will go up to 32GB of DDR5-5600, while on the i7 it will be DDR5-4800. SSD storage will range from 512GB to 2TB (or a pair of 512GB SSDs).

We've already seen a handful of gaming laptop manufacturers bumping displays up to 16:10, but the Omen is sticking with a standard 16:9 panel, starting at 1080p and 144 Hz with 2560 x 1440 versions at 165 Hz and 240 Hz.



This laptop will be HP's first with optical mechanical keys, which should make for a comfier, and faster gaming experience.

Meanwhile, HP still has Omen desktop chassis in three sizes: 25L, 40L and 45L. The two larger models are now going to include options for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. HP has a company making its own cards, including an RGB Omen diamond on top. It has also developed a support that goes across the entirety of the case to ensure the cards don't sag.



Additionally, the 45L will now go up to 360 mm liquid cooling in its cryo chamber. Previously, HP had stopped at 240 mm, despite having the room for the bigger radiator.

All of the systems now have Intel's 13th Gen core desktop processors. The Omen 25L starts at the Core i5-13400 and goes up to the Core i7-13700 on air, while topping out on the Core i5-13600K on 120 mm liquid cooling. Both the 40L and 45L go up to the Core i9-13900K and KF.

Omen Gaming Hub is also getting access to Nvidia GeForce Now, which HP will use to promote game streaming on both its gaming and productivity devices. The company says that the optimizer portion of Omen Gaming Hub will be able to improve performance by ensuring you have the best connection and other software isn't using bandwidth. Gaming Hub will let you mix GeForce Now Games with local games to launch them from one big library.

The HP Omen 17 is planned to launch in January starting at $1,699.99, while the Omen desktops are set to ship "this winter" with pricing coming closer to the release date.