HP’s 65-Inch, $5,000 Gaming Monitor Has a Scary-Loud Soundbar

HP is dropping a juggernaut into the gaming monitor sphere this February. The Omen X Emperium 65 has not only 65 inches of display real estate, but also sports its own soundbar with 3 stereo amps at 120 watts and motion-activated port lighting. We saw—and heard—the $4,999 display in-person, and its volume was so monstrous that while playing Battlefield V, I was frighteningly close to feeling like I‘d been dropped into a real battleground

HP Omen X Emperium 65 Gaming Monitor Specs

Panel Type / Backlight 64.5-inch, anti-glare HDR AMVA (advanced MVA) / 384-zone backlight Screen Size, Aspect Ratio & Pixel Density 64.5 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 144Hz with overclock Native Color Depth / Gamut 8-bit / DCI-P3 (95%) 67.8 ppi Response Time (GTG) 4ms Brightness 1,000 nits Contrast 4,000:1 Ports 1x DisplayPort 1.43x HDMI 2.01x audio line out1x S-PDIF out1x HDMI ARC Soundbar 3x stereo amps @ 120 watts2x tweeters4x woofers4x subwoofersFrequency range: 40-20kHzSensitivity 91dB @ 1kHZDimensions: 57.68 x 5.91 x 3.86 inches (1,465 x 150 x 98 mm) Panel Dimensions (WxDxH) 57 x 13.4 x 36.8 inches (144.8 x 34 x 93.4 cm) Weight Panel: 79.6 pounds (36.1kg)Panel with soundbar: 99 pounds (44.9 kg Warranty 3-year limited warrantyZero bright dot warranty Extra Nvidia G-Sync, Shield TV, low blue light Price $4,999

The Omen X Emperium 65’s analog soundbar attaches to the bottom of the display and will only be sold with the monitor. It has two tweeters, for high range frequencies, four woofers, for low frequency, and four subwoofers, for very low frequency bass sounds.

We played a little Battlefield V to find out how much power the soundbar packs. The booming sound of war weapons operating at full blast stressed me out as the rest of the people in the back half of the large demo space took notice. Individual gunshots were crisp and distinct, with the pestering shrieks of incoming aerial attacks layered on top. And did I mention how loud it was?

One look at this powerhouse display and it’s obvious you’ll need to sit a good distance from it in order to take in the entire picture. Convenient for such a setup, the Omen X Emperium 65 is a pretty good candidate for a TV replacement for cord cutters. The monitor comes with Nvidia Shield, meaning you can access tons of streaming apps, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, as well as Chromecast apps, in 4K HDR.

Another handy feature that may make you want to ditch your TV is the motion-activated lighting at the back of the display that shines a light on the ports when your hand’s back there. It’s a small trick but quite useful in action. Really, every display should have one of these so I don’t have to get flustered blindly shoving cords into the back of a screen while pressed against a wall. Bezels are small at just 0.1 inches (3mm) on the top and sides and 0.5 inches (13.4mm) on the bottom. And yes, you can mount this beast if you have the wall space with 400x400 VESA brackets.

A splash of red in the form of the Omen logo and a light bar on the back reminds you that this panel is for gaming. As do G-Sync, the 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Nvidia Shield also means the ability to game from the cloud via the GeForce NOW beta game streaming service or your gaming PC.

Image quality during Battlefield V was sharp but not overwhelmingly bright from a comfortable distance. Colors were also full-bodied, as to be expected with such high contrast (4,000:1) and the quantum dots used. I didn’t notice any lagging or stuttering during our short gaming experience.

The HP Omen X Emperium 65 ships with the soundbar, a power cord, HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable and documentation, plus an Nvidia Shield remote controller while supplies last. If you’re the go big or go home type, you may meet your monitor match next month.